Ramaker goes the distance on the mound, Lake Mills baseball beats Osage

According to Lake Mills head baseball coach Chris Throne, when his boys pitch well and play good defense, the Bulldogs are tough to beat.

That's exactly what powered them to a win on Monday night against Osage.

The Bulldogs rode solid pitching from junior lefty A.J. Ramaker, and good defense in the field, to a 3-1 win over Osage in Top of Iowa East vs. West play in Lake Mills.

"Our starting pitcher A.J. Ramaker pitched a great game," Throne said. "The defense backed him up all night and the offense just did enough to scratch a few across."

Although Ramaker went all seven innings and gave up just one run, that first run came in the first inning, when the Green Devils squared up a couple balls and put runners on base early.

Senior Spencer Krabbe drove in a runner on an RBI double with one out and Osage managed to load up the bases right after. However, the Bulldogs were able to earn two outs in a row and get out of the inning trailing, 1-0.

"At first in the first inning where they scored that first run and had a couple hits off me, I thought it was going to be a rough game," Ramaker said. "But after the first couple innings, I started to get the hang of it. My infielders started making plays and it was pretty good after that."