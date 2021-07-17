Quiet Neuberger improves mechanics, turns into Lions ace

He's quiet. His hat sometimes falls down on his follow through motion on the mound. He's a farm kid.
Jett Neuberger is often the member of the Clear Lake baseball team that doesn't speak up or say a whole lot. It's how he's always approached the sport of baseball. He'd rather let his game to the talking.
Boy, it is yelling right now.
Neuberger has become the ace of the Lions pitching staff this season and his stuff was on full display in their Class 3A substate quarterfinal against North Central Conference foe Algona on Friday night.
His fastball was located right where his catcher PJ Feuerbach wanted them. The Bulldogs couldn't keep up. And when Neuberger went to his curveball, that baffled them.
Four innings, one hit allowed and nine strikeouts later, Neuberger earned his first career postseason victory as he dazzled in Clear Lake's 18-1 route to set up a meeting with No. 9 Webster City in the substate semifinal on Monday night.
Oh, and he hit his first career grand slam in the third and finished his day at the plate with seven RBIs. By the way, on Saturday, he was a unanimous selection as a pitcher to North Central Conference first team.
It has not been a bad last 24 hours for Neuberger.
"I thought all my work in the offseason would pay off and I would be in the top three of the rotation," Neuberger said.
With Eric Ritter, Connor O'Tool and Brecken Arndt being the primary three pitchers last season for coach AJ Feuerbach's team, it left Neuberger on the outside looking in. Still, the junior did make two starts a summer ago and won both of them.
Carson Toebe, who came out for baseball for the first time in his high school career this year, saw Neuberger pitch in a couple games in 2020 and left pretty impressed.
"I knew what he was capable of," Toebe, one of the other pitchers in the rotation and an infielder said. "I knew he had a lot of potential and he's come out as our top pitcher. Tonight might have been a momentum push for him. He's observing himself.
"He's brought his game up better than he ever has before."
There was something missing that Neuberger needed to change and elevate in order to become someone AJ could rely on. So there were two things the southpaw did in the offseason.
First was changing his mechanics.
"Loosening up my hips, getting my hip to shoulder separation better, better stride," Neuberger said. "I worked really hard in the offseason, almost every day."
Second was increasing his fastball velocity. It was topped out at around the mid-70s as a sophomore. It is now in the low-80s.
"The more you throw and the more consistent you are with your pitches, the stronger you're going to be," Coach Feuerbach said. "His body has developed."
There have been times where Neuberger has had to be reigned in for working too hard. Fuerbach said there have been times after games, Neuberger will go into the shed near the Clear Lake diamond and throw.
He calls his ace a "work-a-holic."
"He's our most well-conditioned pitcher," Feuerbach said. "He can recover fast, but that's because he's worked so hard at it. He's wanted to be good and he's worked his tail off to be good. He's a grinder."
Mentally, Neuberger faced some adversity against Algona despite having an 8-0 lead before he even stepped foot on the mound.
He balked twice, the final time in the bottom of the third bringing in a run. He had mowed down the first two hitters with strikeouts then after the lone run Algona scored crossed home, Neuberger punched out the final batter.
In the fourth, he watched his defense commit their second error of the game then proceeded to retire the next three batters in order to end the game in just over 80 minutes.
"He powered through that really well," Coach Feuerbach said. "We've talked all year about being a thinking man."
Even the Bulldogs left their home field in disbelief on what Neuberger did to them.
"Jett threw great, he pitched perfect with the lead," Algona head coach Chad Slagle said. "Give him all the credit. He did a great job of locating, his off speed was really effective too. It was just their night."
Neuberger knew his time was coming if the work was put in. It was and he's seeing the results in a big way, having an earned run average of 2.18 and an batting average allowed of .150.
Now, he's focused on the team aspect. Since he only threw 60 pitches, Feuerbach said he will be available against the Lynx if needed.
"We feel great," Neuberger said. "We have a lot more confidence."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.