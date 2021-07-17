Quiet Neuberger improves mechanics, turns into Lions ace

"I thought all my work in the offseason would pay off and I would be in the top three of the rotation," Neuberger said.

With Eric Ritter, Connor O'Tool and Brecken Arndt being the primary three pitchers last season for coach AJ Feuerbach's team, it left Neuberger on the outside looking in. Still, the junior did make two starts a summer ago and won both of them.

Carson Toebe, who came out for baseball for the first time in his high school career this year, saw Neuberger pitch in a couple games in 2020 and left pretty impressed.

"I knew what he was capable of," Toebe, one of the other pitchers in the rotation and an infielder said. "I knew he had a lot of potential and he's come out as our top pitcher. Tonight might have been a momentum push for him. He's observing himself.

"He's brought his game up better than he ever has before."

There was something missing that Neuberger needed to change and elevate in order to become someone AJ could rely on. So there were two things the southpaw did in the offseason.

First was changing his mechanics.

"Loosening up my hips, getting my hip to shoulder separation better, better stride," Neuberger said. "I worked really hard in the offseason, almost every day."