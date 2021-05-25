Preseason baseball, softball rankings released

The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBCA) and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) released the first batch of rankings for prep baseball and softball this summer.

Four North Iowa teams are ranked, all inside the top-10.

Mason City Newman Catholic make an appearance in both preseason rankings. The Knights baseball squad is ranked fourth in Class 1A while their softball program is ranked seventh, also in 1A.

Newman Catholic dropped a 3-2 game against Don Bosco in the championship game at Principal Park last season in baseball while in softball, it lost 5-2 to Collins-Maxwell in a quarterfinal contest.

The highest ranked area team is Central Springs. It starts out the campaign at No. 3 in Class 2A behind Eastern Iowa teams Louisa-Muscatine and Northeast, the latter was who the Panthers lost to in extra innings at state a year ago.

Charles City, also a quarterfinalist in 4A, starts the season as the ninth-ranked team.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Follow him on Twitter at @Zach_Martin95.

