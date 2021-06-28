'Pound the zone': Osage baseball hopes to put together win streak ahead of postseason

Henson hopes that the trio can continue their solid at-bats, which would hopefully lead to better hitting throughout the lineup.

"As you see so often in this game, we often talk about hitting being contagious," Henson. "When we have one or two hits, it turns into three or four hits. When we weren't, we just need somebody to get us going."

Not only is hitting contagious, but winning is too. Like Krabbe mentioned, winning three or four straight would do wonders for Osage's confidence. The Green Devils have yet to win more than two games in a row.

However, pitching strikes is the first step to getting the job done.

"When we don't walk people when we're pitching, it keeps everyone on the defense involved," Krabbe said. "When we can go one-two-three on the defense, then everyone is ready to hit when we flip it on the offense."

The Green Devils have another two weeks to gear up for the postseason, where they'll play in District 6 in Class 2A.

And these next couple weeks will be crucial.

"That's all that really matters at the end of the day," Krabbe said. "Obviously you want to go and compete for the conference title and all that stuff. But all that really matters is making a postseason run."

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

