'Pound the zone': Osage baseball hopes to put together win streak ahead of postseason

Both Osage baseball head coach Mike Henson and senior Spencer Krabbe agree that when the Green Devils are at their best, it's because their pitchers throw strikes.
Throwing more strikes and eliminating walks could be the key to finding more consistency, which would lead to more wins at a key time for the young Osage squad.
"We've got to pound the zone," Henson said. "We're giving up too many free bases. That's a big part of what we talk about. When our pitchers are consistently around the zone, we play good defense behind them."
The Green Devils currently sit right in the middle of the Top of Iowa East conference race, with six wins and six losses.
However, the conference race doesn't matter at this point to Krabbe, who has been one of the top batters in the conference with his batting average of .471 and 21 RBIs.
All that matters is that his teammates play at their best toward the end of the season.
"It would be big for us heading into the playoffs to rattle off three or four wins," Krabbe said. "We definitely can, it's just a matter of doing it. We're probably not going to get a bye in the first round of the playoffs, so we're definitely going to have to win multiple games to get out of our district."
The Green Devils have three talented hitters at the top of their lineup in Krabbe, junior Tyler Oberfoell (.481 BA) and freshman Max Gast (.333 BA).
Henson hopes that the trio can continue their solid at-bats, which would hopefully lead to better hitting throughout the lineup.
"As you see so often in this game, we often talk about hitting being contagious," Henson. "When we have one or two hits, it turns into three or four hits. When we weren't, we just need somebody to get us going."
Not only is hitting contagious, but winning is too. Like Krabbe mentioned, winning three or four straight would do wonders for Osage's confidence. The Green Devils have yet to win more than two games in a row.
However, pitching strikes is the first step to getting the job done.
"When we don't walk people when we're pitching, it keeps everyone on the defense involved," Krabbe said. "When we can go one-two-three on the defense, then everyone is ready to hit when we flip it on the offense."
The Green Devils have another two weeks to gear up for the postseason, where they'll play in District 6 in Class 2A.
And these next couple weeks will be crucial.
"That's all that really matters at the end of the day," Krabbe said. "Obviously you want to go and compete for the conference title and all that stuff. But all that really matters is making a postseason run."
