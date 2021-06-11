Pederson takes time to heal, returns to Mason City baseball

He's got a batting average north of .420 with four doubles – three in one game – and seven runs batted in. In an 8-6 victory over Decorah on Thursday, he went 1-for-3 at the plate with one RBI on a sacrifice fly.

It's not only his presence in the lineup that has shown his value for the program. Off the field, according to Thomas, Pederson was at every single optional workout and practice before he donned the white and red.

Teammates and coaches rave about his character.

"Ben worked when he could, did everything he could to play this season," Thomas added. "I don't think it's for himself, it is for us. I know he loves baseball and he wants to be out here."

Pederson kept Sioux Falls in the loop on his decision. They were more than happy to allow him to play his final season of prep baseball.

"They have questions, they want the best for my future," Pederson said.

Mason City will conclude the month of June with eight doubleheaders, all against CIML teams. And with Pederson returning to the heart of its lineup, there's a certain level of confidence it has at the moment.

This is the finale Pederson was hoping for.

"We're feeling awesome," he said. "We're starting to get our feet under us. We're starting to play as a team. To be back out there finally, it is a big relief for me."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.