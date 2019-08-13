{{featured_button_text}}

CARROLL – Two local players made an impact in the All-Star Series Championship Game on Sunday, in the final high school baseball contest of the season. 

Collin Kramer, on the mound for the Saints, was named Top of Iowa Conference player of the year. 

Saint Ansgar pitcher Collin Kramer earned the win for the Small East team in a 3-2 win over Large West.

On the hitting side, Newman Catholic's Evan Paulus hit a two-run home run for the Small East team, giving the team a mid-inning lead. The Small East team scored a solo run in the fifth to extend the lead to 3-1. 

Class 1A state baseball championship

Newman Catholic's Evan Paulus (22) runs toward first base while tracking his hit during the Class 1A state baseball championship at Principal Park in Des Moines, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.

Large West scored one run in the bottom of the sixth to pull within one run, but that was as close as it would get. North Linn's Jake Hilmer got the save, and Small East walked away with the All-Star Series Championship. 

