Patience, aggression at the plate paying off for Cardinals

There's a fine line between being too patient at the plate and being aggressive.

For Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's baseball team, it is walking that line. Some at-bats, it will happily look at four pitches out of the strike zone and take a walk. Other plate appearances, it will be swinging early and making contact.

"We've been up and down with our patience," Cardinals head coach Noah Krabbe said.

When GHV has shown patience while in the batters box, it has been rewarded. That was a focal point in the days leading up to Saturday's Class 2A District 5 opener at home against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

And the Cardinals have the Cowboys to thank.

Senior Sam Wood stated that Thursday's loss 4-3 to CGD was the turning point in how GHV wanted to approach at-bats for the first round contest 48 hours later.

"From there, seeing a lot more balls and working counts deeper ultimately helped us win tonight," Wood said. "Earlier in the season, we were struggling a little bit. That's alright, you're going to have that. It is good to be playing your best baseball now."

Whatever was communicated, it worked.

There were nine times the Cardinals saw four balls and jogged to first base. No. 9 hitter Nicholas Zrostlik walked three times and Dalton Mills did so twice in their 10-2 victory over the Cowboys.

"We were seeing the ball well," Mills said. "As we've been working on it in practice and in games, we've learned to wait on balls. Did what we needed to do to get better."

This theme has not been a one-year wonder. This is the second straight year GHV (14-7) has had more walks then strikeouts and a team batting average above .270.

Five consistent starters have a positive walk-to-strikeout ratio. Zrostlik had drawn just four base on balls all regular season and he nearly equaled that total in seven innings.

"You love seeing guys getting on base," Krabbe said. "That really gets us going when we have guys on base and we can score them."

When the Cardinals were aggressive, they found gaps in the field. And for three of their last four runs, were helped by CGD errors. Nathan Roberts ripped a pair of singles as the only player with at least two hits.

There were several times where the Cowboys had bobbles fielding grounders. GHV recognized that and didn't slow down when running through bases. Rafe Van Dusseldorp hit a dribbler that CGD's shortstop fired wide and two runs scored.

Little things, primarily in the postseason, go a long way.

"Play with all we got and see where we can go," Mills said.

The Cardinals are back in the district semifinals for back-to-back seasons. They face second-seeded Osage on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Forest City, the first game of a doubleheader.

The two programs met last season in the first round. GHV plated two runs in the bottom of the third to win a pitchers duel, 3-2. Matt Steffensmeier started that game opposite Tyler Oberfoell.

Could that be the matchup again?

Steffensmeier, a senior, started against the Cowboys and threw under 65 pitches. Wood came on in relief and tossed under 65 pitches as well, meaning both are available versus the Green Devils.

"I've thought about it and I'm a little bit back and forth right now," Krabbe said of naming a starter. "Both guys I have complete confidence in."

Osage will have all its arms available. It will be a special game for Krabbe, coaching against his alma mater. Still, he'll put where he got his high school diploma to the side and focus on his current allegiance.

As a first year head coach, he's trying to put GHV in a spot it fell short of last season.

"It'll be different," Krabbe said. "It'll be an interesting one on Tuesday. We can make some noise. Everybody in this district is around the same, it really is anyone's district."

His players have been thinking about getting over the district semifinal hump for the last calendar year. Now that a rematch with Osage is near, the Cardinals are embracing it.

"This is a great opportunity" Wood said. "They're a great team, we're a great team as well. We're going to bring it to them."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

