Packed house the highlight in Newman Catholic, Mason City rivalry

"There had to be at least 100-200 more people," Thomas said. "This felt like the baseball I remember before coronavirus. It was really fun to play in. It gives you the jitters."

Everyone that showed up were dazzled by a pitching duel between two aces in Doug Taylor and Alex Gold. They combined for 25 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched between the two.

And the ending wasn't too bad either.

The Knights' leadoff hitter Jack Maznio scored the walk-off run in the bottom of the ninth to give them a 3-2 triumph for win No. 24 on the season.

"We have such great baseball in Mason City, everyone in this town loves baseball," Newman Catholic starter Doug Taylor said. "It is nice to have that many people and feel normal. We definitely wanted to win this one."

That full house of a crowd, in Maznio's eyes, may have led to a pair of errors in the top of the first inning that allowed Mason City to grab an early 1-0 advantage.

The junior center fielder didn't beat around the bush.