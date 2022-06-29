Osage wins on Luke Scharper's curtain call walk-off

On a night of many lasts, Luke Scharper experienced a first. That first came in the form of a walk-off single to defeat Nashua Plainfield 3-2 in eight innings.

He was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts before he stepped to the plate for his final at-bat on senior night and Scharper had the opportunity to back out of the plate appearance if he chose to.

"Coach asked me if I wanted to bat before that and I was like 'I want it,'" he said. "So I took it. First pitch it was there."

Slapping a stinger that was just high enough over the second baseman's glove, Scharper scored Landon Arends from third to take the win.

That eighth inning hit seemed quick and easy, but it took a lot to get to that point.

In the top of the first, Nashua-Plainfield's Bo Harrington got right to Green Devils' pitcher Max Gast with a leadoff double. Then, Max Hillegas smacked a two-run homer to left.

In the blink of an eye Osage was down 2-0. But there was still a lot of game left, and it needed Gast to collect himself and start getting outs.

"I just tell myself to relax and that I'm better than that," Gast said.

Better than that he was, as Gast went on to pitch six-and-a-third innings while striking out 12 and giving up no runs after that rough start to the game.

A big confidence booster was Tyler Oberfoell responding with a two-run shot of his own to tie the game up in the third inning.

Taking a moment to admire his drive before tossing his bat and rounding the bases, Oberfoell had been picking up on how hung up Harrington was on Nolan Heard over at first base.

"Off the bat I knew I hit that pretty well," he said. "It was 2-0 and he kept trying to get the pickoff at first. I knew he was probably gonna miss his spot because he wasn't focused on me at all, and he gave me an inside fastball."

After that, Osage didn't have another hit until the seventh inning, and it failed to capitalize on runners at first and second with a walk-off.

That walk-off would come an inning later, but first the team had to get through the top of the eighth clean.

Heading to extras, relief pitcher Carson Nasstrom navigated through a dangerous frame, with McKade Munn making it all the way to third for the Huskies.

Nasstrom recovered with a 1-3 out and a swinging strikeout to give his offense a shot to end the game.

Oberfoell hit a surefire single, but was picked off at second after sliding past the bag while trying to turn it into a double. Gast then flew out to center. It looked like it was going to be a quick eighth for the Green Devils, but then Arends smacked a single and Heath Voigt reached on a walk.

Arends made his way to third on a passed ball, and all of a sudden runners were on the corner for Scharper.

"I was talking to Carson Nasstrom right before and we didn't doubt that he would do it," Oberfoell said. "Senior night, something's gotta happen, and it did."

It did, indeed. First pitch swinging created the first walk-off of Scharper's career, and a chaotic eighth inning capped off what had been a great pitcher's duel between Gast and Harrington.

Scharper had been struggling at the plate, not only on Tuesday, but for the past several games, and everyone was happy to see him get his special senior moment.

"I love Luke, and that was clutch," Gast said. "He's kind of been in a slump. I think he just got out of his slump there."

Head coach Mike Henson was also happy for Scharper, and he laughed while talking about how that story could evolve down the road.

"Those are the ones that 20 years from now he'll be sitting there talking to his kids about. I'm sure by the time that happens it'll be a home run that he hit," Henson said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.