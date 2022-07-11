Osage seeing rise in wins, talent, success in baseball program

Think of Osage athletics and the first three sports that come to mind are volleyball, wrestling and girls basketball.

For obvious reasons, those three have reached conference and state level expectations that many programs dream to achieve. Yet over the 2021-22 athletic year, more of the Green Devils other programs are making noise.

Football won a district title. Boys basketball went head-to-head for a conference championship. Boys golf qualified for the state tournament for the first time ever. Softball is in a regional final.

Go ahead and add baseball to the list.

Osage is at 20 wins on the year, most in a decade, and it is vying for a trip to Merchants Park in Carroll for the Class 2A state tournament on Tuesday as it faces No. 7 Dike-New Hartford at Roosevelt Field in Mason City in a substate final.

First pitch is slated for 7 p.m.

"It feels awesome," senior Tyler Oberfoell said. "This year, we're living up to our potential and we can continue to get better. Now people are starting to see a little bit of success and say 'Oh hey, maybe I'll play some baseball.'"

Carson Naastrom, the Green Devils occupant at first base, told them about the 20-win tidbit after they triumphed over Forest City 9-2 in the 2A District 5 title on Saturday.

Oberfoell chimed in saying "F--- that, we're getting to 21 wins."

And if that were to happen, they'll have to beat the Wolverines.

"We're going to go out there and beat them," Max Gast said.

Dike-New Hartford needed back-to-back solo home runs from Nick Reinicke and Gus Varney to edge out Grundy Center in the District 6 final. Varney and Wil Textor, a combined 12-0 on the mound, are both available.

Osage will have all but Gast, who pitched the first two games of the district tournament, available.

Coach Mike Henson's team can go with several different options for Tuesday.

"We'll be able to play loose and have a lot of fun," Henson said. "Everybody needs to have the mindset (of) give me the baseball. There's a lot of different ways we can approach this game."

To get to this point, for a school not known for deep postseason runs in baseball, is indicative to the talent and the coaching staff.

Most of the current sophomore and soon-to-be junior class came back as did the freshman class that were eighth graders last summer.

It has been vital to the current record 20-4 and 12-game winning streak.

"These guys have proved something this year," Henson said. "These kids stay after it, we can be a force to be reckon with for a number of years. It is tough to keep gets in a summer sport. Our numbers were about the highest they've been in five years I've been with the school."

Still, the backbone has been the senior leadership of Oberfoell and Luke Scharper. Both have stuck it out throughout the five years and have experienced highs and lows.

None bigger than after the weekend and heading into the final week before the state tournament.

"I just take it one game at a time, come out and play with the boys," Scharper said. "It means a lot. From the start of the year, our whole team goal was to make it to the state tournament."

The two infielders (Oberfoell is also a pitcher) have held everyone accountable and made it a priority to be leaders not only by example, but vocally in a positive manner.

That has gone a long way for the Green Devils.

"I look up to them," Gast said. "They hype everyone up."

"These two have been fantastic for us," Henson added.

Oberfoell has been dealing with a slight shoulder injury that kept him from playing shortstop for the last couple of games. He returned to his rightful spot on the infield and felt good with his range of motion.

He's savoring this trip to the substate final, but isn't expecting it to end at Roosevelt Field.

After years of close calls in the postseason, Osage has been on the right side of the scoreboard. It doesn't foresee anyone stopping the roll it is on.

"The trend at our school is, a lot of the athletes, fade away from baseball," Oberfoell said. "Which they want to live their summer out and you can't blame them. It is good to see people continuing to stay out and we got a good group here.

"It shows if we put the time in at practice, we can do something good."