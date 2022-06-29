Osage confident yet unsatisfied heading into postseason play

After a dream senior night walk-off for Luke Scharper on Tuesday that extended Osage's win streak to nine games, it's safe to say the confidence is high.

"We're just hyped up," Max Gast said. "We're excited to keep playing. We have good chemistry, and we're confident going into the playoffs."

After such a big win, and a win of that nature to boot, it'd be easy to be satisfied, as well.

Satisfied with how the team is trending as the regular season comes to a close. Satisfied with a first round bye in districts (facing the winner of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows). Satisfied with a solid season that has seen plenty of big wins.

But with confidence, there doesn't always come satisfaction.

"As a coach, I don't know that you're ever satisfied," head coach Mike Henson said. "I like how we're playing. If we can keep this up for a couple more weeks, we have a chance to do some good things."

With six days off between the final regular season game against Rockford on Wednesday and the first game of the postseason on Tuesday, the Green Devils will have to play the waiting game.

They also haven't faced the Cardinals or the Cowboys this season, so there will be a fresh opponent to prepare for.

Losing against GHV in the substate quarterfinal last year, a potential rematch could be taking place in Forest City next week.

No matter who the opponent winds up being, there is always that confidence. The Green Devils believe they can do damage against anyone the postseason throws their way, and that they have the players to make a run happen.

"One through nine, we can hit the ball," Gast said.

Playing in plenty of grind-it-out games, Osage has had six contests that have been decided by two or less runs this season.

Winning on a walk-off on Tuesday against Nashua-Plainfield and losing on a walk-off against Hampton-Dumont-CAL earlier this season, Osage has experienced very high highs and extremely tough losses on the path to the postseason.

"I really do think teams that are able to make runs have these kinds of games," Henson said. "They have to overcome adversity, they figure out how to handle it when you're in a one-run game, tie game, extra innings, etc., and how you battle through that and keep your emotions in check."

Henson also doesn't concern himself with the nine-game winning streak. He wants his team to focus on the task at hand and approach each day with whatever it takes to win the next game.

But trending upwards is still where you want to be as the postseason approaches. It's commonplace for coaches and players to talk about playing your best ball when July rolls around, and the Green Devils appear to be doing just that.

Confident, but unsatisfied. That sentiment trickles down from top to bottom in the program, and it was a consistent theme postgame on Tuesday.

"We're playing good right now, and I think we're gonna keep doing it," Tyler Oberfoell said.

Has the team peaked at the right time?

"I think we can get better," he stated.

