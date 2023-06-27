Osage, trailing 2-0 to West Fork in the fifth inning, came back to defeat the Warhawks in the eighth inning with a 4-3 walk-off win.

Cade Machin drove in the winning run for the Green Devils.

Drew Tusler had a big night, pitching a quality start with eight strikeouts. He also went 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Casyn Guerrero had an RBI triple for West Fork.

Forest City 16, Belmond-Klemme 5: An eight-run first inning led the Indians to a big win.

Kellen Moore went 3-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBIs to pace Forest City and Jaxon Archer drove in four runs and also doubled.

James Hagen, Ty Dillavou and Omar Baez all had two RBIs too.

Riceville 5, GMG 4: Three hits, two of them doubles, from Jack Adams led the Wildcats to the win in extra innings.

Aidan Ebert and Reagan Richardson also each had two hits.

Ryder Fair struck out eight batters in 7.2 innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits.

Charles City 15-5, Waukon 8-4: The Comets swept the doubleheader with a 10-inning win in the second game.

Charles City scored all five runs in the seventh inning and later to steal the win. Reed Peters had three hits and two RBIs and Lincoln Joslin, Carer Catjthaml and Rylan Peters all had a pair of base knocks.

Reed Peters had a quality start on the mound and Malach O'Brien earned the win.

In the first game, the Comets scored 14 runs in the first four innings. Joslin had four hits and three RBIs, O'Brien hit a home run in a 3-for-5 game with five RBIs and Kayden Blunt drove in four runs.

Central Springs 8, Northwood-Kensett 3: Carson Grady and Austin Shimek had two hits and Eddie Pruin drove in three runs for the Panthers.

Max Fingalsen struck out six batters on the mound and knocked in a run too.

Jace Lindberg had two hits for the Vikings.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 11, St. Edmond 10: The Bulldogs took the lead in the seventh inning with three runs.

Tucker Heeren homered in the win, driving in two runs with three hits and stole two bases. Will Sackville also had three base knocks.

Dawson Wikert also had two hits.

Saint Ansgar 9, Rockford 0: Tate Meyer drove in three runs and Max Beland had a pair of hits to lead the Saints.

Saint Ansgar was aggressive on the base paths, stealing 11 bases. Drew Powers had three of those.

Jace Schwiesow and Gus Walk combined for the shutout, allowing one hit with 13 punchouts.

Webster City 4, Clear Lake 3: The Lynx scored all four runs in the sixth and seventh innings to walk it out.

CJ Hisler was the standout at the plate with a pair of hits and Ty McKinney threw four scoreless innings in the start.

Titan Schmitt tripled and drove in a run for the Lions.