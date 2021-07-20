Northwood-Kensett's dream postseason run ended by Kee at substate final

After a massive upset over perennial powerhouse Newman Catholic on Friday night, it seemed the Northwood-Kensett baseball team was on the fast track to the program's first ever state tournament.

But that dream just wasn't meant to be.

The Vikings came up one game short of state, dropping an 11-0 loss to Kee in 4.5 innings in the Class 1A, Substate 2 final game in Charles City on Tuesday night.

"People see that you're on a run, and the number one goal is to ruin it," Northwood-Kensett head coach Matt Pfaltzgraff said. "That's how it always is in every sport. Kee saw we were on a run and they came out and stomped on it. That's just baseball."

Viking senior Jace Gentz got the start on the mound for Northwood-Kensett. He walked his first two batters, struck out the next two and then gave up an infield hit to load the bases up. He walked in another batter to give the Kee Hawks an early 1-0 lead after one inning of play.

Between the first and second innings, Northwood-Kensett struggled at the plate, managing to get just one base runner on.

The Kee Hawks opened it up in the bottom of the second. Damon Weber hit a single with a runner on base, but an errant throw scored the runner to put Kee up, 2-0.