Northwood-Kensett shocks Newman Catholic, ends Knights' historic state tournament run

On paper, the Northwood-Kensett baseball team wasn't supposed to beat Class 1A, No. 1 Newman Catholic in the Class 1A, District 3 finals on Saturday in Mason City.
The Knights had qualified for an Iowa high school record 13-straight state tournaments and had beaten the Vikings both times they squared off already this season.
Somebody forgot to tell that to Northwood-Kensett, though.
The Vikings played a near-perfect game and defeated the top-ranked Knights, 8-3, to end Newman Catholic's state tournament streak and advance to the substate final.
"No words," Northwood-Kensett head coach Matt Pfaltzgraff said. "I was just sitting in the dugout on the end of the bench just watching pitch, pitch, pitch. I was just sitting there with a blank mind like, 'What is going on right now?' It's amazing."
The Vikings (14-14) jumped on the scoreboard right away when Ethian Tasker hit an RBI double to center field in the first inning. That made the score 1-0 early.
The Knights struggled in the first two innings, putting one runner on base in the first inning and none on in the second. Tasker, the starting pitcher for the Vikings, recorded four strikeouts in those two frames.
The Vikings started off the third inning with two singles from Colby Eskildsen and Kael Julseth, but the next two batters were struck out. Tasker was then intentionally walked to load the bases up with two outs.
Cade Hengesteg made the Knights pay, bashing a grand slam past the left field fence to put the Knights up, 5-0.
"I saw fastball where I like it and I just took a hack at it and said, 'Let's try to open it up,'" Hengesteg said. "Score-wise, it was important. But I think it was more important for our energy. I mean, we lit up."
Newman Catholic head coach Alex Bohl brought in ace Doug Taylor in relief shortly after in an effort to stop the bleeding, but Jace Gentz roped a two RBI single to increase the lead to 7-0 before the inning was over.
The Knights loaded the bases up with one out in the fourth frame, but struck out and popped up to end the inning empty-handed.
"That's the game of baseball in general," Bohl said. "You're going to have some nights where you're going to have to battle and try to sneak out a few. Unfortunately we had to sneak out quite a few more than what we wanted."
The Vikings added on to the damage when Gentz bombed a solo home run over left field to increase the lead to 8-0. The home run is the fifth in five games for Gentz.
"As long as we hit home runs, we win. It's a stat that we have," Pfaltzgraff said. "We live by the long ball."
The Knights weren't going to go down without a fight, however. Nash Holmgaard and Bennett Suntken each hit singles to get on base in the sixth frame. Elijah Brinkley then hit an RBI single with two outs to put the Knights on the board, 8-1.
Pfaltzgraff then replaced Tasker, who ended the night with eight strikeouts, with Isaac Renteria in relief. Renteria ended up walking two more runners in before a fly-out to center field. The Knights trailed, 8-3, after six innings.
The Knights managed to put two runners on base with two outs in the seventh inning, but a fly out to right field was the final nail in the coffin.
"Just big-time happiness right now," Tasker said. "I mean, going into the day, I felt like we were going to do really good, but I honestly didn't know it was going to be this good."
Newman Catholic ended its season with an overall record of 34-2. Although it's a little early to reflect, Bohl is proud of the run his program has put together over the past 13 years.
"People across the state are probably going to be happy," Bohl said. "They're going to be cheering that we went down, and that's a true testament to this program. We'll take some of that negative feedback that we see and we'll use that as a compliment."
Northwood-Kensett will continue its season against Kee in the Class 1A, Substate 2 championship game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Charles City.
