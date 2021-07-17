Northwood-Kensett shocks Newman Catholic, ends Knights' historic state tournament run

Cade Hengesteg made the Knights pay, bashing a grand slam past the left field fence to put the Knights up, 5-0.

"I saw fastball where I like it and I just took a hack at it and said, 'Let's try to open it up,'" Hengesteg said. "Score-wise, it was important. But I think it was more important for our energy. I mean, we lit up."

Newman Catholic head coach Alex Bohl brought in ace Doug Taylor in relief shortly after in an effort to stop the bleeding, but Jace Gentz roped a two RBI single to increase the lead to 7-0 before the inning was over.

The Knights loaded the bases up with one out in the fourth frame, but struck out and popped up to end the inning empty-handed.

"That's the game of baseball in general," Bohl said. "You're going to have some nights where you're going to have to battle and try to sneak out a few. Unfortunately we had to sneak out quite a few more than what we wanted."

The Vikings added on to the damage when Gentz bombed a solo home run over left field to increase the lead to 8-0. The home run is the fifth in five games for Gentz.

"As long as we hit home runs, we win. It's a stat that we have," Pfaltzgraff said. "We live by the long ball."