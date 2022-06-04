Northwood-Kensett in rebuilding year, focusing on little things to get better

Usually when a baseball pitcher gets tagged for double digit runs, he walks off the mound in frustration.

Most times when a team scores three runs and loses by 13, there's some feelings of being upset and angry.

Northwood-Kensett's starting pitcher Brayden Reyerson didn't leave his outing of four innings Friday night with regret and the Vikings offense didn't want to lose by double digits, but they took positives away from it.

"Scoring against this team is a big positive," senior Jace Gentz said following a 16-3 setback to Class 1A top-ranked Newman Catholic. "We're starting to hit a lot better."

It has been classified as a rebuilding year for Northwood-Kensett this summer as it is trying to infuse the younger talent in the dugout to buy into the program under a new head coach.

Brian Fausnaugh, who has been in the district as an assistant boys basketball coach for the last couple of years and is a Newman grad, takes over following the one-and-done tenure of Matt Pfaltzgraff.

Cade Hengesteg, a senior last year for the Vikings, is the assistant coach.

"It was something I thought about doing a couple years ago, but I thought I better take one step at a time," Fausnaugh said. "As crazy as it sounds, I've always thought Northwood is a neat little community and I think you can win here."

Almost a calendar year ago, the Vikings stunned the state by upsetting the Knights in the 1A district final. That group was led by a class of seniors that were impactful from day one until the substate final loss to Kee High.

Only Gentz and Hayden Moore are back as starters from that 2021 team.

"Kind of just building up for next year and the year after that," Gentz said. "Hopefully the next few years it'll get better. It all comes at some point."

Winning games may be a premium through the early part of the season for Northwood-Kensett. It knows that the youth on this team isn't going to blow opponents away.

So the next best thing to fight through some adversity is to improve day in and day out.

"Just catching up to do," Fausnaugh said. "Preach to getting better, grinding every night."

That was a primary reason why he left Reyerson on the mound until he finished with 109 pitches. Even though the right-hander left some balls up in the zone and gave up hits that sprayed everywhere, Fausnaugh didn't think once about removing him.

Gentz is the Vikings No. 1 pitcher. The objective is to find a No. 2 that can compliment him.

"Whether it is two guys or if it is Grady (Buenzow) for two (innings), Breyden for two and Evan (Lorenzen) for two, whatever it is, we'll find that right combo," Fausnaugh said. "It is something we have to live with. One of them will stand out."

Stepping into the role of a leader isn't something entirely new for Gentz, but it is one the returning 1A third-team all-state player by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) is getting used to.

It has been an adjustment.

"I'm trying to do what I can to help the team and what I can until I'm done," Gentz said. "It is a big step up. There is a lot to cover and big shoes to fill."

The Vikings are hitting .134 as a team, one of the lowest marks in the state. Just two guys – Nolan Senne and Evan Lorenzen – are hitting above .200 as of Saturday's stats published online.

Even in the loss, Fausnaugh felt his batters had much better approaches at the plate on Friday. He still would like to see them be more aggressive.

"I'm happy with the at-bats," he said. "Keep getting better than we were a week ago or last game. You can't hope for a walk because that's not a good strategy."

Baseball is a weird and funky game. Anything can happen, like when Northwood-Kensett was one game away from the state tournament last summer.

It won't be a candidate to try and pull off an upset again this season. Yet all the Vikings care about is getting better each time they take the diamond.

"If we keep working at it and getting everything done, we will be better," Gentz said.

And after that, who knows what can happen.

"Don't worry about our record," Fausnaugh said to his team afterwards. "Be a team that come end of June, early July that no one wants to play."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.