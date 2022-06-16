North Iowa's "Big Papi" a part of GHV's dugout atmosphere

Type in the nickname "Big Papi" in a Google search bar and David Ortiz will pop up.

The Boston Red Sox legend batted .286, had an OPS of .931, and mashed 541 homers to go along with 1,768 RBIs over the course of his 20 year career.

For Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, though, the moniker "Big Papi" has been granted to senior first baseman Rafe Van Dusseldorp.

As someone who loves Ortiz, Van Dusseldorp is happy to wear the heavy crown of bearing the same nickname.

"I wear it with pride," he said.

No one really knows when it started. Sam Wood noted that it's been a thing for a while, possibly going back to middle school.

Van Dusseldorp says it's been a long time, but it probably started back in little league or travel ball. Cardinals' coach Noah Krabbe laughed when asked of the origins, saying he has no idea when the nickname came to be.

All that matters is that it stuck.

Batting .258 with eight RBIs while leading the team in walks with 14 and sitting second on the team with an on-base-percentage of .510, Van Dusseldorp has been efficient at the plate.

A consistent starter since his freshman year, the senior has been towards the top of the team in batting average and on-base-percentage over the past handful of seasons.

He's still looking for his first home run of this season, but he has two in his career. He'll need just a few more to catch up to the big man himself in Ortiz, but hearing his teammates yelling out "Big Papi" as he stands at the plate helps him get his mind in the right place.

"He's a great hitter, and obviously I wanna hit like him," Van Dusseldorp said. "Everybody wants to hit like an MLB player, especially a guy who hits tanks out of the park."

Krabbe tries to make sure the team's fun comes at no one on the other team's expense. At a GHV game, most people hear all kinds of lighthearted stuff from the dugout. They're always words of encouragement or funny catchphrases yelled at a teammate.

"I want to keep our guys loose and having fun," Krabbe said. "Obviously, we don't wanna target players or anything like that. Anything directed at somebody on the other team, we're not gonna do that. We're not that kind of team."

With Top Gun references a couple weeks ago, the "Big Papi" shout outs, and plenty other examples of the atmosphere the Cardinals have, Krabbe believes that fun is the most important part of each game.

Losing two straight this week, but confident that they'll find themselves and get out of the rut, a lot of that energy starts from the bench for the team.

"Our dugout really helps get us going," Krabbe said.

