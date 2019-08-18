With the calendar about to flip over to the fall sports season, it's time for the Globe Gazette to do one last piece on the boys of summer.
Five area players were honored this week as All-State selections, and therefore automatic selections to the North Iowa's best list.
The rest are selections from different teams in the North Iowa area. While not every good player made the list, the players listed below are the Globe Gazette's selections for the best players of 2019, along with a player and coach of the year.
All-State Players
Evan Paulus, Senior, Newman Catholic
Accolades: Super Team All-State, First Team Northeast All-District, First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference
Stats: Had a batting average of .416, an on-base percentage (OBP) of .590, and a slugging percentage of .894. Hit 13 home runs, and drove in a team-high 60 runs. Struck out only four times on the season. On the mound, he pitched his way to an 8-1 record in 58 ⅔ innings, with a 1.67 ERA, with 76 strikeouts and an opponent batting average of .199.
Josh Fitzgerald, Senior, Newman Catholic
Super Team All-State, 1A All-State Captain, First Team Northeast All-District, First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference.
Stats: .451 batting average, on-base percentage of .631, 1.018 slugging percentage. FItzgerald hit 16 home runs on the season, with 44 RBI. He walked a state-high 51 times, and hit two triples and a home run in the state semifinals. Was successful on 37-of-38 stolen base attempts.
Jack McGuire, Senior, Newman Catholic
Accolades: 1A second Team All-State, First Team Northeast All-District, Second Team Top of Iowa All-Conference
Stats: Hit .341, with an OBP of .429, and a slugging percentage of .519. Drove in 42 RBI, and went 8-for8 in stolen base attempts.
Max Burt, 8th grade, Newman Catholic
Accolades: 1A Second Team All-State, First Team Northeast Alll-District, First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference
Stats: In his first year as the Knights starting catcher, Burt hit 13 doubles and 48 RBI. Slash line of .371/.520/.629.
Collin Kramer, Senior, Saint Ansgar
Accolades: 1A First Team, All-State First Team Northeast All-District, First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference
Stats: In 13 appearances, Kramer went 12-0, with a 1.09 ERA, with 113 strikeouts, and an opponent batting average of .117. At the plate, Kramer was second on the team with a .359 batting average, and drove in a team-high 31 RBI.
Other selections
Doug Taylor, 8th grade, Newman Catholic
Accolades: Second Team Northeast All-District
Stats: 8th grade pitcher compiled an 8-0 record, with a 1.68 ERA. Struck out 57 batters, with an opponent batting average of .199.
Dawson Wedeking, Senior, Mason City
Accolades: Second Team CIML All-Conference
Stats: Hit .331, with an OBP of .451, and slugged .500. Had 23 RBI on the season, was second on the team with 24 walks. Tied for a team-high 12 doubles.
Ben Pederson, Sophomore, Mason City
Accolades: Second Team CIML All-Conference
Stats: Led the team with a team-high .347 batting average, .604 slugging percentage, 36 RBI, and six home runs. Hit eight doubles, and finished the year with an OBP of .416.
Brett Bobinet, Senior, Osage
Accolades: Second Team Northeast All-District, First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference
Stats: Put up strong performances, both on the plate, and on the mound. Hit .330/.371/.407, with 16 RBI. SUccessful on 10-of-11 stolen base opportunities. Dominated the competition on the mound, with a .146 opponent batting average, a 2.30 ERA, with 62 strikeouts.
Gavin Schaefer, Junior, Osage
Accolades: Second Team Northeast All-District, Second team Top of Iowa All-Conference
Stats: Finished the season with a perfect 6-0 record, with just 11 earned runs allowed. Struck out 72 batters, held opposing hitters to a .136 batting average.
Jordan Spooner, Senior, Forest City
Accolades: First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference, First Team Central All-District
Stats:The Indians top pitcher threw 43 innings, compiling a 2.44 ERA, a .221 opponent batting average, and 44 strikeouts. At the plate, Spooner hit an impressive .456, with an on-base percentage of .584.
Treyjen Wilson, Senior, Central Springs
Accolades: First Team Central All-District, First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference
Stats: Hit .587, with a .483 OBP, and a slugging percentage of .573. Drove in 19 RBI, and stolen 17 bases in 18 opportunities.
Mark Williams, Junior, Saint Ansgar
Accolades: First Team Northeast All-District, First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference
Stats: Williams proved to be a force on the diamond. At the plate, he hit .471, with an OBP of .562, while slugging .549, all team highs. Walked 19 times, struck out only seven times all season. On the mound, Williams pitched 58 ⅔ innings, good for second most on the squad. Had a 1.67 ERA, with a 7-2 record. His Strikeout to walk ratio was an impressive 71/18. Opposing hitters hit just .173 off the junior pitcher.
Lukas Wogen, Senior, West Fork
Accolades: First Team Central All-District, First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference
Stats: Paced the team in both hitting and pitching. Wogen hit 13 doubles, led the team with 40 RBI. Batting average of .382, with an OBP of .465, and a slugging percentage of .609. As a pitcher, Wogen pitched a team-high 67 ⅔ innings, compiling a 2.38 ERA. Impressive strikeouts to walk ratio of 83/17. Opposing hitters hit just .212.
Gavin Varner, Senior, Northwood-Kensett
Accolades:Second Team Northeast All-District, First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference
Stats: Hit .414 on the season, with an OBP of .476, and a slugging percentage of .667. Tied for the team high, with 26 RBI. Stole 12 bases in 13 attempts.
Cael Boehmer, Senior, Lake Mills
Accolades: First Team Central All-District, First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference
Stats: Was an all-around baseball force. Hit a team-high .469. Had a team-high OBP of .596, and slugged .741. Walked 22 times, drove in 29 RBI. Had 38 base-hits, with 14 of them going for extra-bases.
Casey Hanson, Sophomore, Lake Mills
Accolades: First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference
Stats: Hanson pitched a team-high 57 innings for the Bulldogs. He compiled a 1.72 ERA, with only 14 earned runs allowed all year long. He finished the season with 81 strikeouts, and an opponent batting average of .143.
Alex Mammen, Junior, Bishop Garrigan
Accolades: First Team Northwest All-District, First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference
Stats: Mammen put up an impressive .400 batting average, an OBP of .471, and a slugging percentage of .619. Team-high 35 RBI, stolen 11 bases in 12 attempts. Hit eight doubles, three triples, and three homers.
Easton Barrus, Senior, Belmond-Klemme
Accolades:First Team Central All-District, First Team Top of Iowa All-Conference
Stats: In 51 at-bats, Barrus hit .510, with a .662 OBP, while slugging .902. Hit five of the team’s seven home runs. Walked 22 times, struck out only twice. Pitched 19 ⅓ innings, finished with an opponent batting average of .217.
Player of the Year: Josh Fitzgerald, Senior, Newman Catholic
Coach of the Year: Alex Bohl, Newman Catholic
- Led the Knights to their third straight 1A state title, and fourth championship in five years. The team ended its season on a 20 game winning streak.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.