North Iowa Pacesetter: 'Lively' Lyman delivers strikeouts for Rockford baseball

Kolton Lyman has been dealing on the mound for the Rockford baseball team.
Through 16 innings pitched, Lyman has struck out 32 batters and holds an ERA of just 0.86.
The secret?
Hours of hard work in the offseason, confidence that batters can't touch him and a nasty five-pitch combo that he says has been "lively" through the first few weeks of the season.
"On the mound, I've been feeling really well," Lyman, a junior, said. "My fastball has been feeling lively lately. My curveball has been dropping pretty much and my five pitch combo is going pretty good right now. It's been lively. I'm just hoping to keep this through the season."
The North Iowa Pacesetter's combo of a nearly 90 mile-an-hour four-seam fastball, a two-seam fastball, a changeup, a slider and a curveball has been dangerous through 16 innings on the mound.
Although the Warriors are still searching for their first win as a team, head coach Clay Eustice says his guys are close. And the chances to compete, and win, go up tremendously when Lyman is on the mound.
"It improves it quite a bit," Eustice said. "Kolton throws it really hard. One of the hardest throwers in North Iowa, if not the hardest. Not a lot of kids can catch up to it, so he doesn't let people get on base, they don't score, obviously it gives us a better chance."
Part of the reason that Lyman is still looking to get a win under his belt is that he's pitched in tight games against some of the toughest competition in North Iowa, including close losses to ranked teams, Newman Catholic and St. Ansgar.
However, he's produced strikeouts and kept his team in those games.
If you know Lyman, you know he's spent many hours in the offseason preparing for this summer. He and his grandpa, Bob Engels, traveled to Mason City twice a week to work at The Yard training facility.
"A lot of late nights at Mason at the Yard facility," Lyman said. "We usually go in there two times a week and focus on the fundamentals and getting my mechanics all right. I have some fun once in a while and do some hitting off the machine."
The right-handed ace already has almost as many strikeouts through 16 innings (32) as he did all of last season (35).
"When I'm up on the mound, I have a ton of confidence in me because this offseason I've been working hard trying to get all my pitches right," Lyman said. "I just know that I can do it so I just go up there and visualize where I want to pitch it and I pitch it there."
A season ago, Lyman was the top batter for the Warriors. He led the team with a .481 batting average, 14 RBIs and three home runs. This season, Lyman, currently batting .176, is still searching to get it going at the plate.
However, his confidence at the plate is the same as it is on the mound. It's not a matter of if he'll start getting hits, it's when.
Lyman and the Warriors are currently 0-7 on the season, but Eustice thinks his guys are not far off from where they need to be.
"That first win is going to be crucial for us. Once we do that, I think we're going to get on a roll," Eustice said. "We've been beating ourselves a lot lately. As soon as we stop doing that and start throwing more strikes, fielding better and hitting better, we're going to be a team to be reckoned with."
With Lyman on the mound, it's only a matter of time before Rockford starts turning things around.
