North Iowa Pacesetter: 'Lively' Lyman delivers strikeouts for Rockford baseball

Part of the reason that Lyman is still looking to get a win under his belt is that he's pitched in tight games against some of the toughest competition in North Iowa, including close losses to ranked teams, Newman Catholic and St. Ansgar.

However, he's produced strikeouts and kept his team in those games.

If you know Lyman, you know he's spent many hours in the offseason preparing for this summer. He and his grandpa, Bob Engels, traveled to Mason City twice a week to work at The Yard training facility.

"A lot of late nights at Mason at the Yard facility," Lyman said. "We usually go in there two times a week and focus on the fundamentals and getting my mechanics all right. I have some fun once in a while and do some hitting off the machine."

The right-handed ace already has almost as many strikeouts through 16 innings (32) as he did all of last season (35).

"When I'm up on the mound, I have a ton of confidence in me because this offseason I've been working hard trying to get all my pitches right," Lyman said. "I just know that I can do it so I just go up there and visualize where I want to pitch it and I pitch it there."