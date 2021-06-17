North Iowa Pacesetter: GHV's Boehnke becomes more aggressive at the plate

Boehnke has worked out every offseason in the batting cage at his uncle's house that has been there since he was in youth baseball. He didn't put more time in after the 2020 season than he did any other season.

Rather, he learned to be more aggressive at the plate.

The senior right-handed hitter was passive in his first four years in GHV's lineup. Now, he's hitting a first pitch fastball with confidence.

"I want to be the best player and hitter I can," Boehnke said. "I'd watch the first strike. I figured out if I want to get on and be the best person I can, I got to attack right away.

"I can hit about any pitch. I'm confident I cans hit a curveball, fastball."

It has led to success at the halfway point of the season that very few can match.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of his 26 hits, 19 of them have been singles and the other seven have gone for extra bases. His 19 RBIs are second most on the team. He's gotten on base 15 times via a walk or hit by pitch.

He has struck out only one time.

"He's a great hitter, he sprays everywhere," Kozisek said.