North Iowa Pacesetter: GHV's Boehnke becomes more aggressive at the plate

As a five-year varsity player for the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball team, Brody Boehnke has relished the ability to be a leader for an experienced team that is currently sitting at 12-2.
It wasn't always that way.
When Boehnke was an eighth grader, he wasn't very good as a catcher and didn't have much of a voice in the dugout. Hitting, though, is a different story.
Each year at the plate, he has gotten marginally better. Boehnke was always hovering around .300 but nothing ever surpassed that.
"Any pitch where I liked it, I'd swing," Boehnke said.
He's liking a lot of pitches this summer.
This week's North Iowa Pacesetter, Boehnke is batting .634, which is second in Class 2A and the state behind Treynor's Jaxon Schumacher (as of Thursday). Boehnke is one of seven players batting .600 or better.
"I never dreamed of it until now," Boehnke said. "Reality is setting in."
He's also second in the state in on base percentage at .719, a handful of percentage points behind Leyton Nelson of Tri-Center.
"I'm going to take no credit for Brody Boehnke," Cardinals head coach Ryley Kozsiek said. "He is seriously the best kid I've ever been around. He deserves everything life's going to bring him."
Boehnke has worked out every offseason in the batting cage at his uncle's house that has been there since he was in youth baseball. He didn't put more time in after the 2020 season than he did any other season.
Rather, he learned to be more aggressive at the plate.
The senior right-handed hitter was passive in his first four years in GHV's lineup. Now, he's hitting a first pitch fastball with confidence.
"I want to be the best player and hitter I can," Boehnke said. "I'd watch the first strike. I figured out if I want to get on and be the best person I can, I got to attack right away.
"I can hit about any pitch. I'm confident I cans hit a curveball, fastball."
It has led to success at the halfway point of the season that very few can match.
Of his 26 hits, 19 of them have been singles and the other seven have gone for extra bases. His 19 RBIs are second most on the team. He's gotten on base 15 times via a walk or hit by pitch.
He has struck out only one time.
"He's a great hitter, he sprays everywhere," Kozisek said.
In GHV's latest game, a 3-2 victory over Forest City, Boehnke's imprint was all over early and late.
He roped an RBI single in the bottom of the third to tie the game at one. He hit a deep sacrifice fly in the seventh to plate the tying run that proceeded the Cardinals' walk-off win.
On a team that has four seniors and a collection of juniors and sophomores, Boehnke's voice is heard.
"Since I've had all the experience and been through the hard times and good times," he said.
What allowed Boehnke to be more of a complete player was in that eighth-grade year with a confidence boost.
He started a postseason game behind the plate. Kozisek believes that was the turning point of Boehnke's career as a defensive catcher.
"He's taken every opportunity he's gotten better from it," Kozisek said. "It ids all you can ask for. We're going to have big shoes to fill next year. He is the heart and soul of this team."
This will be Boehnke's last year of competitive baseball.
He'll attend Iowa State University in the fall. Since the Cyclones only field a club baseball team, he is unsure if he will play.
Boehnke wants to take his freshman year to focus on his studies before figuring out if he misses the sport or not.
"We'll find out," he said.
Until then, the Cardinals have already hit the most wins in a season since 2018. They haven't won more than 20 games since 2007.
Even after a victory over the Indians, there's more this group still wants to accomplish.
"Hope it is not the only reason, but it would be a big help," Boehnke said.
