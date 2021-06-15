'Non-conference move' doesn't pay off for Lions

AJ Feuerbach wouldn't have called what he did in a tie ballgame if his Clear Lake baseball team was playing an opponent in the North Central Conference.
With runners on the corners and the score knotted at three in the top of the fifth, Dike-New Hartford signaled for Gus Varney to steal second. Feuerbach called his catcher and son, PJ Feuerbach, to throw down to second.
It allowed Nathan Moore to score the go-ahead run that ended up being the run that put the Wolverines up for good on Tuesday night.
They added another run in the fifth and an insurance run in the sixth to edge the Lions 6-3 at Lions Field to move to 11-4 on the season.
"We hadn't had that play situation happen a lot," Coach Feuerbach said. "It was combo where PJ could have been out (in front) a little more and Eric (Ritter) was here (closer to second) instead of here (closer to the mound). Why not take a shot at a play?
"That's a non-conference move because that's going to make us better down the road."
Clear Lake (6-5) had the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the seventh after Carson Toebe raced to third for a two-out triple then Eric Ritter drew a walk to bring up Andrew Crane.
On a chopper to second, Crane was nipped by a step for the final out. Over the final three frames, the Lions had four total base runners.
"We could sense a little letdown," Crane said. "That's something we need to work on. We're going to be more prepared for the rest of the season."
Dike-New Hartford took an early 3-0 lead with two in the first inning on RBI groundouts from Nick Reinicke and Wil Textor. Varney scored one of his three runs in the second on an error.
Varney, a sophomore, finished with a game-high four hits in four plate appearances.
Clear Lake got back into it with two runs in the third. Caden Jones scored on a wild pitch then Toebe roped a single to left field that plated Austin Warnke. In the fourth, Jones hit a seeing-eye single past the Wolverines third baseman for the tying run.
"We need more of that meshing, consistency," Coach Feuerbach said.
Toebe went 6 2/3 innings for the Lions, the second straight game their starter fell one out short of a full seven innings due to hitting the 110 pitch count. The junior right-hander struck out seven batters.
The top-three hitters in the Clear Lake lineup – Jones, Warnke and Toebe – all recorded two hits.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.