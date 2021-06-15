'Non-conference move' doesn't pay off for Lions

AJ Feuerbach wouldn't have called what he did in a tie ballgame if his Clear Lake baseball team was playing an opponent in the North Central Conference.

With runners on the corners and the score knotted at three in the top of the fifth, Dike-New Hartford signaled for Gus Varney to steal second. Feuerbach called his catcher and son, PJ Feuerbach, to throw down to second.

It allowed Nathan Moore to score the go-ahead run that ended up being the run that put the Wolverines up for good on Tuesday night.

They added another run in the fifth and an insurance run in the sixth to edge the Lions 6-3 at Lions Field to move to 11-4 on the season.

"We hadn't had that play situation happen a lot," Coach Feuerbach said. "It was combo where PJ could have been out (in front) a little more and Eric (Ritter) was here (closer to second) instead of here (closer to the mound). Why not take a shot at a play?

"That's a non-conference move because that's going to make us better down the road."

Clear Lake (6-5) had the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the seventh after Carson Toebe raced to third for a two-out triple then Eric Ritter drew a walk to bring up Andrew Crane.