'No reason to stop now': After upset win, confident Northwood-Kensett readies for substate final

"Just big-time happiness right now," Viking ace Ethian Tasker said. "I mean, going into the day, I felt like we were going to do really good, but I honestly didn't know it was going to be this good."

As much as Pfaltzgraff believed in his players, there was a time during the season that the Vikings struggled to beat teams they were capable of beating.

There was a stretch at the beginning of July where Northwood-Kensett dropped six games out of eight. The Vikings finished with a final regular season record of 11-14.

"It's been difficult," Hengesteg said. "There were plenty of times where I was questioning, what are we going to be?"

Despite the struggles, Pfaltzgraff remained confident that, come postseason, his boys would be battle-tested and ready.

"A few losing streaks don't hurt now and again," Pfaltzgraff said. "That's how you learn."

But how did this team go from a losing regular season record, to beating the top-ranked team in the state? What changed during the last few weeks of the season?