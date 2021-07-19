'No reason to stop now': After upset win, confident Northwood-Kensett readies for substate final

When Matt Pfaltzgraff took over the Northwood-Kensett baseball program at the start of this season, he set a goal for the team.
That goal was a district championship.
But when the district baseball pairings were released, and top-ranked Newman Catholic sat on the other side of the bracket, not many believed the Vikings had a shot.
However, Pfaltzgraff and his guys knew that goal was still achievable.
"I would've fully believed it from day one," Pfaltzgraff said. "District champions. That was on our board, that was our goal. I'm not lying. I knew from the get-go. I believed in them, they believed in it and bought in and we got going."
After Cade Hengesteg mashed a grand slam, and Jace Gentz followed it up with a two RBI double to put the Vikings up, 7-0, in the third inning on Saturday, a hush fell over the Newman Catholic crowd.
The Vikings had just barely squeaked by North Iowa, 10-9, in the first round of the Class 1A, District 3 bracket and lost to the Knights both times they squared off in the regular season.
Surely this upset wouldn't hold up.
Except, it did.
The Vikings beat the Knights, 8-3, to put an end to an Iowa high school state record 13 year state tournament appearances and win the district championship.
"Just big-time happiness right now," Viking ace Ethian Tasker said. "I mean, going into the day, I felt like we were going to do really good, but I honestly didn't know it was going to be this good."
As much as Pfaltzgraff believed in his players, there was a time during the season that the Vikings struggled to beat teams they were capable of beating.
There was a stretch at the beginning of July where Northwood-Kensett dropped six games out of eight. The Vikings finished with a final regular season record of 11-14.
"It's been difficult," Hengesteg said. "There were plenty of times where I was questioning, what are we going to be?"
Despite the struggles, Pfaltzgraff remained confident that, come postseason, his boys would be battle-tested and ready.
"A few losing streaks don't hurt now and again," Pfaltzgraff said. "That's how you learn."
But how did this team go from a losing regular season record, to beating the top-ranked team in the state? What changed during the last few weeks of the season?
"Intensity," Hengesteg said. "I think we showed up to games in the past and we were kind of lackadaisical. I think we started off the year 3-0 and we thought we were the cat's meow. But we started losing games bad. It finally started turning around here in the second half of the season. We've hit our stride at the perfect time."
The Vikings have really come alive at the plate during their playoff run. Jace Gentz has hit five home runs in the past five games, and the Vikings have scored at least eight runs in all three postseason contests.
Combine that with stellar outings on the mound from Gentz and Tasker, and you end up with a team that's maybe much better than what its record shows.
But the win over Newman Catholic means nothing to the guys if they can't make the most of it and qualify for the state tournament for the first time in program history.
There's no plan for a let-down.
"Tomorrow when we come to practice, we'll be locked in and full-speed ahead again," Pfaltzgraff said. "We've had good practices going the last week-and-a-half and we're going to keep that going. No reason to stop now."
The Vikings will take on Kee at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Charles City.
PHOTOS: Newman Catholic vs Northwood-Kensett baseball Class 1A Substate Semifinals
Newman Catholic baseball vs Northwood-Kensett Class 1A Substate Semifinals; 07-17-21-1.jpg
Newman Catholic baseball vs Northwood-Kensett Class 1A Substate Semifinals; 07-17-21-2.jpg
Newman Catholic baseball vs Northwood-Kensett Class 1A Substate Semifinals; 07-17-21-3.jpg
Newman Catholic baseball vs Northwood-Kensett Class 1A Substate Semifinals; 07-17-21-4.jpg
Newman Catholic baseball vs Northwood-Kensett Class 1A Substate Semifinals; 07-17-21-5.jpg
Newman Catholic baseball vs Northwood-Kensett Class 1A Substate Semifinals; 07-17-21-6.jpg
Newman Catholic baseball vs Northwood-Kensett Class 1A Substate Semifinals; 07-17-21-7.jpg
Newman Catholic baseball vs Northwood-Kensett Class 1A Substate Semifinals; 07-17-21-8.jpg
Newman Catholic baseball vs Northwood-Kensett Class 1A Substate Semifinals; 07-17-21-9.jpg
Newman Catholic baseball vs Northwood-Kensett Class 1A Substate Semifinals; 07-17-21-10.jpg
Newman Catholic baseball vs Northwood-Kensett Class 1A Substate Semifinals; 07-17-21-11.jpg
Newman Catholic baseball vs Northwood-Kensett Class 1A Substate Semifinals; 07-17-21-12.jpg
Newman Catholic baseball vs Northwood-Kensett Class 1A Substate Semifinals; 07-17-21-13.jpg
Newman Catholic baseball vs Northwood-Kensett Class 1A Substate Semifinals; 07-17-21-14.jpg
Newman Catholic baseball vs Northwood-Kensett Class 1A Substate Semifinals; 07-17-21-15.jpg
Newman Catholic baseball vs Northwood-Kensett Class 1A Substate Semifinals; 07-17-21-16.jpg
Newman Catholic baseball vs Northwood-Kensett Class 1A Substate Semifinals; 07-17-21-17.jpg
Newman Catholic baseball vs Northwood-Kensett Class 1A Substate Semifinals; 07-17-21-18.jpg
Newman Catholic baseball vs Northwood-Kensett Class 1A Substate Semifinals; 07-17-21-19.jpg
Newman Catholic baseball vs Northwood-Kensett Class 1A Substate Semifinals; 07-17-21-20.jpg
Newman Catholic baseball vs Northwood-Kensett Class 1A Substate Semifinals; 07-17-21-21.jpg
Newman Catholic baseball vs Northwood-Kensett Class 1A Substate Semifinals; 07-17-21-22.jpg
Newman Catholic baseball vs Northwood-Kensett Class 1A Substate Semifinals; 07-17-21-23.jpg
071721-ggaz-spt-bsb-nc-nk-celebration-1.jpg
Newman Catholic baseball vs Northwood-Kensett -Gentz homerun
Newman Catholic baseball vs Northwood-Kensett - Hengesteg
Newman Catholic baseball vs Northwood-Kensett - Holmgaard
071721-ggaz-spt-bsb-nc-nk-hug-1.jpg
Newman Catholic baseball vs Northwood-Kensett - Taylor
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.