Newman's Taylor wins battle of aces, posts shutout victory over Saints

It was towards his infield. It was towards both dugouts. It was loud enough for everyone to hear.

Newman Catholic's ace Doug Taylor let it be known he wasn't messing around on Friday night.

"I knew I would get pretty emotional tonight," Taylor said. "I really wanted to come out tonight, show that I can still pitch at the highest level."

The University of Iowa commit flashed electric stuff and played in front off a stout infield defense.

Taylor threw 111 pitches, gave up two hits and struck out 11 to win his third start of the season and power the Class 1A No. 2 Knights to a 2-0 thriller over St. Ansgar in a Top of Iowa East contest at St. Ansgar High School.

"Anytime Doug is on the mound, he's going to give us a chance to win," Newman head coach Alex Bohl said.

It was a battle between the last two unbeaten teams in the East. And neither held anything back.

As the Knights put their faith in Taylor, the Saints put the ball in the hands of lefty Tate Mayer, who hadn't given up an earned run this season and just two hits.

You got the feeling runs would come at a premium.

"I knew it was going to be a close game," Bohl said. "Each team gets better every night we play each other."

All the scoring came in the top of the first when Taylor ripped a two-run triple with two outs to put Newman (15-3, 7-0 TIC-East) out in front. The inning stayed alive on an infield error with one out.

"It is always better to pitch with a lead," Taylor said. "It is always a battle with these guys. It seems like the last coupler times we've played them, whoever gets on top first is always the one who comes away (with a victory)."

The Knights had plenty of additional chances.

They loaded the bases in the fifth with two outs, but Mayer punched out Holmgaard. Then in the sixth, they put runners on second and third twice and couldn't manufacture a run.

Jayce Schwiesow charged on a hopper and got Taylor out at home. Mayer then got designated hitter Toby Keston looking to get out of the jam.

"I thought Tate did a great job," St. Ansgar head coach Devin Schwiesow said. "He was locating pitches."

Taylor left a runner on third in the second and fifth innings plus a runner on second in the fourth. The junior ended those frames with a strikeout, strikeout and a pop up behind the plate, respectively.

"I have all the confidence in the world in him," Knights catcher Max Burt said. "He brought it."

Taylor had two of Newman's four hits. It has won three straight since going 0-2 at the Catholic Classic last weekend, including a victory over 1A No. 8 South Winneshiek.

"Anytime you get the chance to play top competition, you're bound to lose some especially if you don't bring your best," Bohl said. "We just want to step out on the field and play Newman baseball."

Mayer and Carson Sparrow recorded the lone hits for St. Ansgar (12-3, 7-1). It has dropped two in a row by a total of five runs during a week in which it played a game every day and will conclude with the Cedar River Classic on Saturday.

Coach Schwiesow knew it would be a telling week for his bunch.

"They want to compete and they want to get better," he said. "That's going to be fun."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

