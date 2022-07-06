Newman's Taylor K's 10, hits 3-run homer in Knight district win over Lake Mills

MASON CITY – Doug Taylor had not pitched in 10 days.

Wednesday, the Newman Catholic righty showed little rust.

Taylor struck out 10 batters in 3 2/3 innings pitched and hit a three-run home run as the second-ranked Knights rolled to a five-inning, 11-1, Class 1A, District 4 semifinal win over Lake Mills at Newman.

“I felt good today,” Taylor said. “We had an off day Monday, and obviously we got postponed yesterday so I didn’t get to throw so I was a little nervous how my feel would be.

“But it felt really good and my slider felt really good which is good because I’m going to need it in the postseason.”

Taylor allowed just one hit and walked two as he held the Bulldogs hitless through three innings. He was lifted before he hit the 65-pitch mark in favor of Eli Brinkley which will allow Taylor to be available to pitch Saturday when the Knights host West Hancock of Britt in a district final.

“We pulled him before 65 so need be come Saturday we will have him available,” Newman coach Alex Bohl said. “He probably wasn’t his best. He was talking about not being able to grip the ball early and you saw some pitches high early. But he threw it well.”

In addition to his pitching, Taylor finished 2-for-3 with a run scored and 5 RBIs. Brinkley also drove in three as the Knights’ pitching staff accounted for eight RBIs.

Newman scored in the first as a Taylor smash up the middle glanced off the top of the glove of Lake Mills’ pitcher A.J. Ramaker for a single. The hit scored Tim Castle from third. Castle reached base with a lead-off walk.

The Knights added six runs in the second Brinkley scored on a suicide squeeze from Castle, Jack Maznio scored on a wild pitch that made it 3-0. Taylor then delivered a 3-run bomb that clanked off the Newman softball dugout in right center to make it 6-0.

Newman added one run in the third, and three more in the fourth to make it 11-0.

Lake Mills scored its only run in the top of the fifth when Brady Hanson laced a double to left-center to score Ramaker who had walked earlier in the inning.

The victory improved Newman to 30-3 and will face Eagle squad that beat Fort Dodge St. Edmond, 6-2, Wednesday.

“One of our main focuses this postseason is not getting into a game late, keeping games close,” Taylor said. “Just starting out right away and bringing the focus right away. So that is one of our main focuses…we brought it the first couple of innings.

“It definitely feels good. It is a really good start.”