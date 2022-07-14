'Newman family' a big part of program's rich tradition

Jeanne Weber, Maggie Dunbar and Mary Rosacker haven't missed a home Newman Catholic baseball game in decades.

Jeanne has three sons that graduated from Newman in 1986, 1991 and 1993, respectively. They all played baseball.

Maggie moved to Mason City in 1976 because her husband became a coach at NIACC, and she has three daughters that played basketball and softball at Newman.

Mary moved to town in 1968 and has a boy and a girl that went to Newman. Her son Mark was the program's top pitcher during his career in the late 80s and early 90s.

And all these years later, you can still see the three of them sitting under a tree on the third base side of the ballpark at each and every Knights home game.

"When I'm in left field and they're right there, it's really cool to see them there every single time," Bennett Suntken said.

Jeanne, Maggie and Mary all agree with the power of the "Newman family" that is so often referenced.

They had known each other for years prior, but now that they've been going to games for so long the bond has grown deeper.

That bond is not only with one another, but with other families that have been in the area, as well. Even though they no longer have a relative on the team, that history is part of the reason they still enjoy going.

"It's like a family," Weber said. "We've been together for a long time."

The three ladies all agree that Newman Catholic does things the right away and creates a special atmosphere for students to thrive in.

Because of that, Maggie's oldest granddaughter is moving back from Owatonna just so her son can go to Newman.

The connection to the school is something that has lived on for generations within several Mason City families, and it's because of the way everyone treats one another.

"When you have a tragedy in your family or a rough spot, there's a lot of people that, because it's a small school, will make contact with you, send you cards, bring food," Dunbar said. "It really is like a family."

Senior Tim Castle believes the tradition that the baseball program has is unique.

Seeing those lifelong fans that have watched the program build that tradition over time and continue to come to games isn't something you can say with every program, and with such a small community it feels like everybody knows everybody.

"It kind of humbles you," Castle said. "It just shows you how special something like that is."

Head coach Alex Bohl has noticed that strong following ever since his playing days as a Knight back in the early 2000s.

With so much talk of family and tradition, that's something that Bohl tries to get his players to understand.

It's not just about you, but what you're representing. At Newman, family and tradition go hand-in-hand.

"We talk about that, how you've got the Newman baseball tradition," Bohl said. "It's something that we put on our shirts this year, the word family. We have this connection, this thing that brings us together."

And now, that family is headed back to the state tournament.

Facing Lisbon on Monday in Carroll in a Class 1A state quarterfinal at Merchants Park, it took a down-to-the-wire 2-0 win over Bishop Garrigan to get there.

"I listened to it on the radio here at the house," Mary said. "It was exciting."

Having a live practice on Thursday to get the arms some action ahead of next week, everyone on the team is healthy and all of the pitchers are rested and ready to go.

Facing a 24-5 Lisbon team that won the Tri-Rivers East conference, that health is essential if the Knights hope to make a deep run.

"We go into Monday with everybody available, and hopefully that'll be to our advantage," Bohl said.

Scoring just two runs offensively in the substate final, but getting a gem from Doug Taylor on the mound, who threw just 77 pitches over seven innings in the shutout performance, the offense could need to produce a bit more in Carroll.

But with the dimensions of the field in Clarion and plenty of hard hit balls that just didn't go Newman's way, it's not something the team is particularly concerned about.

"It's just the game of baseball," senior Jack Maznio said. "Sometimes the ball doesn't land where you want it to. I just think if we come with a good approach, swing at balls in the zone and make good contact, it'll work out for us really well."

A supportive crowd similar to the one at the game in Clarion on Tuesday can also be expected once again.

With plenty of relatives and students on the field celebrating with the team following the win over the Golden Bears, the "Newman family" showed up in droves.

"Look at this," Bohl said on Tuesday, gesturing at the crowd. "This is just the epitome of what the Newman family is."

For the student-athletes at Newman Catholic, baseball is a platform to demonstrate respect and the idea of doing the right thing.

Of course, there's a winning tradition, as well, but that's not the only thing that matters.

It's not just about the fans going to the game and watching, and the players out on the field winning ball games. It's about the connection with the community, and the opportunity to give back to those who have shown so much support.

There were kids on the field after the win over Bishop Garrigan who got some baseballs autographed by members of the team. There are people in attendance like Jeanne, Maggie and Mary who everyone on the team might not know personally, but are at each and every home game cheering them on.

Bohl believes there's a reason that the community remains so close, and that the student-athletes at Newman Catholic often move on to have successful careers, whether it be in the sports world or outside of it.

"That's because of, not only what we do in baseball, but what we do here at Newman Catholic," he said.