Newman Catholic's 'Mash' Holmgaard records historical home run cycle

According to the IHSAA on Twitter, the four home runs tie him for second-most in Iowa high school baseball history and his 10 RBIs tie him for fifth in the record books.

The last time it happened in high school baseball was in Ohio in 2019, when Perrysburg player Luke Borer hit the cycle in six at-bats in a 22-14 win.

Holmgaard needed just five at-bats to do it on Monday.

"It feels really good knowing that my name will be out there for a while," Holmgaard said. "I didn't really take into account the amount of home runs it was right away. Once people were sending me messages about how it was the second-most in the state, it blew me away how special that is."

Coming into the game, Bohl had a feeling there would be a good chance for his players to have a special night. The wind was blowing 10-15 miles per hour out of the ball park in Sheffield.

The fourth batter in the lineup, Holmgaard had an opportunity with the bases loaded right away in the first inning.

"We had bases loaded, zero outs," Holmgaard said. "I was just hoping to at least get two in and he gave me the right pitch. It felt good off the bat. Before I knew it, the ball was over."