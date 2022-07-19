 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
CLASS 1A STATE SEMIFINAL PREVIEW | NEWMAN CATHOLIC

Newman Catholic thriving off confidence, crowd presence ahead of state semifinal

  • 0

CARROLL – Following Newman Catholic's narrow substate final win over Bishop Garrigan last week, there was plenty of talk about how a close game like that would pay off at the state tournament.

In Monday's 3-2 quarterfinal victory over Lisbon, it paid off immediately.

Getting just enough on offense and getting out of trouble in the seventh inning once again, the Knights used the confidence they'd built up from last week's win to finish things off against the Lions.

"Just knowing that we've already been in this situation, we got through it, it gives you confidence," Doug Taylor, who struck out 12 over seven innings of work, said. "No matter the momentum swings, we belong here. We've been through this process before and we can come out on top."

The Newman faithful that made the trip to Merchants Park in Carroll were also a huge driving force in getting the team over the finish line.

People are also reading…

With the size of Principal Park in Des Moines, things were more spaced out in past state tournaments. In Carroll, the bleachers only range from third base to first.

Due to that, the crowd noise is quite powerful, as everyone is closely gathered around the infield.

"One of the many great things about coming back to Carroll is just the atmosphere," head coach Alex Bohl said. "The crowd being right there, packed in together, you kind of felt that there in the seventh."

On Tuesday, the team practiced in Fort Dodge in order to support the Newman Catholic softball team in its quarterfinal matchup with North Linn.

Instead of using the day to simply practice in the Carroll area and have some time off before playing Wednesday, making that roughly hour-and-fifteen-minute drive to the Harlan Rogers Sports Complex is something the baseball team believes is important.

Throughout the entire postseason members of the softball team have been at baseball games, and vice-versa. That trend is something the Knights want to continue.

"It shows that everyone at Newman has a lot of support for each other," Nash Holmgaard said. "We like to support everyone, in any sport."

Then on Wednesday at 7 p.m., it's back to business at Merchants Park.

Facing off against third-seeded New London, making just its second state tournament appearance ever, with the first coming in 2006, Newman Catholic is just one step away from another championship appearance.

The Tigers defeated CAM, Anita 12-3 in the game preceding the Knights' win over Lisbon on Monday night, and the team watched nearly all of it before they needed to warm up around the seventh inning.

Although the two sides haven't faced each other in the Bound era, Bohl described New London as a "heck of a ball club."

Regardless of the familiarity, every member of the Knights knows the game won't be easy. Each team that has gathered in Carroll is there for a reason, and it will take the same determination and focus that's been used up to this point to have a date with either Remsen St. Mary's or Kingsley-Pierson on Friday.

"We know everyone here is a good team," Holmgaard said. "They all want the same thing. Everyone's gonna battle. At the end of the day, everyone wants to be a state champion. We're just gonna do what we need to do to scrape through."

CLASS 1A STATE SEMIFINAL

Who: No. 2 Newman Catholic (33-3) vs. No. 3 New London (29-1)

When: Wednesday, July 20

Where: Merchants Park, Carroll

Twitter: @hickman0000

Live stream: https://watch.ihssn.com/featured-category/videos/2022-ihsaa-1a-baseball-semifinal

At stake: Winner will face either No. 1 Remsen St. Mary's or No. 5 Kingsley-Pierson in the championship at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 22.

Newman Catholic players to watch: Doug Taylor, jr., .451 AVG, 7 HR, 59 RBI, 53.2 IP, 1.96 ERA, 104 SO; Nash Holmgaard, sr., .406 AVG, 4 HR, 51 RBI; Max Burt, jr., .465 AVG, 6 HR, 48 RBI

New London players to watch: Kooper Schulte, sr., .458 AVG, 6 HR, 42 RBI; Dereck Santiago, sr., .420 AVG, 2 HR, 39 RBI, 49 IP, 0.86 ERA, 74 SO; Seth Bailey, sr., 37.2 IP, 0.74 ERA, 30 SO

From the bullpen: Newman Catholic is making its return to the state tournament after having an Iowa high school record 13-year streak snapped with a district semifinal loss to Northwood-Kensett last year. The Knights won three straight Class 1A state titles from 2017-2019, with a win over state quarterfinal opponent Lisbon in the 2018 championship coming by a score of 9-5. The team's high-powered offense sits in the top-five in the state in each of the following categories: batting average, RBI, runs, run differential, hits, doubles, total bases and slugging percentage. Pitching-wise, the Knights sit at second in strikeouts. Junior Doug Taylor is second in the state and first in 1A with 59 RBIs at the plate... This is just the second state tournament appearance ever for the Tigers, with their first coming back in 2006. The team sits in the top-five in 1A in each of the following categories: earned run average, fielding percentage, triples, walks, earned runs allowed and walks allowed... Newman Catholic and New London have not faced each other in the Bound era.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News