Newman Catholic thriving off confidence, crowd presence ahead of state semifinal

CARROLL – Following Newman Catholic's narrow substate final win over Bishop Garrigan last week, there was plenty of talk about how a close game like that would pay off at the state tournament.

In Monday's 3-2 quarterfinal victory over Lisbon, it paid off immediately.

Getting just enough on offense and getting out of trouble in the seventh inning once again, the Knights used the confidence they'd built up from last week's win to finish things off against the Lions.

"Just knowing that we've already been in this situation, we got through it, it gives you confidence," Doug Taylor, who struck out 12 over seven innings of work, said. "No matter the momentum swings, we belong here. We've been through this process before and we can come out on top."

The Newman faithful that made the trip to Merchants Park in Carroll were also a huge driving force in getting the team over the finish line.

With the size of Principal Park in Des Moines, things were more spaced out in past state tournaments. In Carroll, the bleachers only range from third base to first.

Due to that, the crowd noise is quite powerful, as everyone is closely gathered around the infield.

"One of the many great things about coming back to Carroll is just the atmosphere," head coach Alex Bohl said. "The crowd being right there, packed in together, you kind of felt that there in the seventh."

On Tuesday, the team practiced in Fort Dodge in order to support the Newman Catholic softball team in its quarterfinal matchup with North Linn.

Instead of using the day to simply practice in the Carroll area and have some time off before playing Wednesday, making that roughly hour-and-fifteen-minute drive to the Harlan Rogers Sports Complex is something the baseball team believes is important.

Throughout the entire postseason members of the softball team have been at baseball games, and vice-versa. That trend is something the Knights want to continue.

"It shows that everyone at Newman has a lot of support for each other," Nash Holmgaard said. "We like to support everyone, in any sport."

Then on Wednesday at 7 p.m., it's back to business at Merchants Park.

Facing off against third-seeded New London, making just its second state tournament appearance ever, with the first coming in 2006, Newman Catholic is just one step away from another championship appearance.

The Tigers defeated CAM, Anita 12-3 in the game preceding the Knights' win over Lisbon on Monday night, and the team watched nearly all of it before they needed to warm up around the seventh inning.

Although the two sides haven't faced each other in the Bound era, Bohl described New London as a "heck of a ball club."

Regardless of the familiarity, every member of the Knights knows the game won't be easy. Each team that has gathered in Carroll is there for a reason, and it will take the same determination and focus that's been used up to this point to have a date with either Remsen St. Mary's or Kingsley-Pierson on Friday.

"We know everyone here is a good team," Holmgaard said. "They all want the same thing. Everyone's gonna battle. At the end of the day, everyone wants to be a state champion. We're just gonna do what we need to do to scrape through."