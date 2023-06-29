Newman Catholic used a late rally to upend Saint Ansgar 5-3 in Saint Ansgar on Wednesday night. It snapped the Saints' 11-game win streak.

The Knights plated three runs in the top of the fifth inning after the Saints took 3-2 lead in the fourth.

Doug Taylor and Cal McGuire each had a pair of hits and an RBI to lead the Newman offense. Taylor stole two bases too. Kellen Kantaris also had a pair of base knocks.

Gage Peterson's two-run double was a part of that fifth inning that lifted the Knights.

Andrew Fitzsimmons did not allow an earned run in his 6⅔ innings.

Forest City 13, Lake Mills 0: The Indians scored twice in the first and poured it on late for it's eighth straight win.

Kellen Moore drove in six runs with three hits, including a double and a home run. He stole two bases too. Hunter Sunkle struck out seven in five scoreless innings on the bump.

Stephen Brandenburg and Chase Gaetzke each recorded a hit for the Bulldogs.

Osage 12, Northwood-Kensett 2: The Green Devils plated nine in the fifth inning after the Knights tied the game 2-2.

Osage's Drew Tulser hit a triple and a home run and knocked in three runs and Heath Voigt went 3-for-3 with three RBIs.

Jace Linberg hit a two-run single for Northwood-Kensett.

Nausha-Plainfield 11, West Fork 9: The Warhawks overcame an early 8-3 deficit to tie the game in the fifth, but the Huskies broke the 9-9 tie in the bottom of the sixth.

Wyatt Bouillon had three hits and drove in four runs for Nausha-Plainfield.

West Fork's Trevor Despenas and Nolan Shreckengost each had two hits and two RBIs.

Algona Garrigan 16, West Hancock: Garrett Heying homered and Cal Birkey went 3-for-3 with four RBIs for the Golden Bears.

Jack Johnson, Caeden Harle and Brandon Nieto Mendez each had a hit for the Eagles and Harle had the lone RBI.

Turkey Valley 13, Riceville 2: The Trojans blew the game open in the third with seven runs and were led by Caleb Kurtenbach going 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

North Butler 10, Rockford 0: The Bearcats plated four in each of the fourth and fifth innings to win. Nolan Reser had three hits and three RBIs.