Newman Catholic returns to substate final after one year hiatus

Last year's postseason loss to Northwood-Kensett can officially be put to bed by Newman Catholic.

Needing just four innings to claim a 16-1 win over West Hancock in a Class 1A District 2 final, the second-ranked Knights advance to face Bishop Garrigan in Clarion on Tuesday with a chance to make it back to state.

They'll do so with a big monkey off their collective backs.

"I think this year we realize more, and I realize more, that anything can happen in any game," Doug Taylor, who got on base twice while knocking in two runs, said. "I definitely thought about it going into this game. This is the game where we failed last year, so I really wanted to come out here and start out hot and make a statement."

Scoring three runs in the first, with RBIs coming from Bennett Suntken, Vinny Joslin and Eli Brinkley, that hot start didn't even compare to the second inning.

After the Eagles scored a run on an error in the top half, the Knights responded with nine runs in the bottom, with each player in the lineup crossing home plate as the team batted around.

They were assisted by West Hancock's pitchers having a tough time throwing strikes, with Caedan Harle getting lifted after the first inning and Rylan Barnes and Zack Buekema each struggling with command in their shares of the game.

Drawing five walks and taking two hit-by-pitches, Newman worked counts and forced opposing pitchers to throw strikes. When those strikes were thrown, the bats took advantage of it.

"You've got to stay consistent with your approach, and you've got to take advantage of their inability to locate," Knights head coach Alex Bohl said. "I thought we did that tonight."

Scoring another run in the third and adding three more runs in the fourth to end the game, with one of those runs coming on a solo homer to left by Max Burt, the Knights took care of business offensively.

Pitching-wise, Brinkley struck out seven over three innings before Matthew Henrich came on in relief.

On the other side of things, West Hancock retires with an overall record of 7-14.

It will have to replace seniors in Logan Leerar, Braden Walk, Levi Eckels, Dylan Smidt and Irvin Gomez.

Despite a rough regular season, that group helped lead the Eagles to two wins in the postseason and a district final appearance.

"Those seniors brought a different mentality this year," West Hancock head coach Jeremey Barnes said. "It really set the tone for the younger guys. They're gonna be a huge loss. Just five really good guys."

Balancing the disappointment of postseason elimination with the pride in his team is something Barnes won't have a problem with.

Acknowledging that the loss will sting for a while for him personally, he still admires the way his players fought and fought to the very end.

"I told them you're gonna run into a team like (Newman) eventually, but the way these guys competed, it was awesome," he said. "All year long they competed. You've gotta tip your cap to them for that."