Newman Catholic falls in four innings to New London in state semifinal

CARROLL - Suffering a defeat in just four innings to New London by a score of 16-1, Newman Catholic fell victim to an incredibly hot team that battles up and down the lineup.

Scoring two runs in the first, nine in the second, two in the third and three in the fourth, the Tigers advance to their first ever Class 1A championship appearance in just their second ever state tournament showing.

They will be back at Merchants Park in Carroll on Friday for a noon date with Remsen St. Mary's to determine the best in the state.

"They're more than a very good team," Newman head coach Alex Bohl said. "They're an excellent ball club. They did everything they had to do. We played, well, playing terribly is putting it mildly."

Committing four errors and mixing in a couple of wild pitches and passed balls, a second inning that felt like it would never end was the main culprit in the loss.

Starting out with an error in the top of the second, the Knights' defense gifted a base runner to their opponent. After two walks that loaded the bases, a sac-fly RBI from Kooper Schulte kicked off the big run-scoring frame for the Tigers.

That's something that New London did well throughout the entire game: take advantage of mistakes.

"You make that first play of the second, you've got one out and nobody on," Bohl said. "It just sets up a different at-bat. Gotta make the plays, especially at this stage in the tournament. If you don't play a clean game you've got no shot."

"The reason they are as good as they are is they make teams pay. Boy, did they make us pay."

Responding with one-two-three frames offensively in the first and second innings, Newman's offense was unable to get anything consistent going.

Even the third inning felt like it had wasted potential, as Eli Brinkley and Matthew Henrich led off the inning with back-to-back singles before Brinkley was picked off straying too far from second.

Jack Maznio was hit-by-pitch and Tim Castle singled to the load the bases, but the team was only able to muster one run on an RBI groundout from Max Burt before Doug Taylor struck out swinging.

"I think baseball is a huge momentum game," Castle said. "When they score some runs and then go back and get us one-two-three, it's a lot easier for them to keep scoring."

Despite the loss, making it back to the state tournament was a source of motivation for the program throughout the entire offseason.

Although it ended in disappointing fashion, getting back to this point and playing meaningful games in the second half of July was something Bohl considers to be extremely valuable.

"You're in the final four in a state semifinal," he said. "You had one hell of a season."

In talking about the team and what it meant to get back to this point with them, Bohl was overcome with emotion.

Losing six senior starters in the aforementioned Castle, Maznio, Henrich and Brinkley, as well as Nash Holmgaard and Bennett Suntken, the leader of the Knights program acknowledged what they have meant to him over the course of their careers.

"This group, they're a special group," Bohl said. "This is the worst part of the job right here. Just a great group of seniors, they did so much for this program, and they're definitely gonna be missed."