Newman Catholic experiences déjà vu in state quarterfinal win over Lisbon

CARROLL – Been there, done that.

Defeating Bishop Garrigan by a close score of 2-0 last week to make it to the state tournament, Doug Taylor found himself in a similar situation once more in Monday's Class 1A quarterfinal against Lisbon.

Getting two quick outs before allowing two Golden Bears to get on in the seventh inning last week, Taylor struck out the final batter to secure the win.

And as New York Yankees legend Yogi Berra once said: "it's déjà vu all over again."

Getting the first two Lions out in the top of the seventh with looking strikeouts, it appeared Taylor was going to cruise to a shutout inning and a Newman Catholic win.

Instead, he hit a batter, then an error allowed a another runner on. And just like that, he was in the exact same situation as last week's substate final.

He responded the same way, too, by striking out the next batter to keep the Knights alive with a 3-2 win at Merchants Park to conclude the quartet of quarterfinal contests.

"I obviously didn't wanna be in that situation at the end, with not locating to a couple batters," Taylor said. "But I'm really proud of myself for finding that in me. I think a year ago, two years ago, I wouldn't have done that."

The offense produced similarly to the Bishop Garrigan win, as well, doing just enough to get the win.

Starting off strong in the first inning, albeit with a little bit of help, Max Burt got a ball that was lost in the sun to fall in shallow right field, then left fielder Dillon Brayton misread a frozen rope from Taylor that sailed just over his head for a double.

With runners gifted to second and third, Nash Holmgaard stepped to the plate. And just like the third inning of last week's game, he delivered.

Picking up a sac-fly RBI to get the Knights on the board first, Holmgaard made sure those defensive mishaps didn't go to waste.

"Any time we get a runner on for free, we've gotta take advantage," Holmgaard said.

Picking up a couple more runs in the third inning after Tim Castle hit a leadoff single, Burt walked and Holmgaard singled, Bennett Suntken came up to the plate with one out and the bases loaded.

Hitting into a fielder's choice that got an out at second and scored Castle, the Lions tried to turn two when they shouldn't have and Burt scored on an errant throw.

Up 3-0 through three innings, Newman Catholic had all the momentum. Lisbon, though, wasn't ready to go down without a fight.

Responding with two runs in the top of the fourth after an error allowed the leadoff batter to get on and a single put runners on first and second, Taylor got an out at first on a fielder's choice by Tyson Scott.

After walking Luke Czarnecki to load the bases, a groundout from Landon Stolte made for the second out.

Cohen Kamaus cashed in with an RBI single to trim Lisbon's deficit to one.

After Hunter Clark struck out the side in the bottom of the fourth, the Lions had quickly flipped all that momentum their way.

Until they lost it.

Taylor was on a mission to mow down hitters in the fifth and kill off the vibes the opposition had accumulated, setting Lisbon down in order with a 1-2-3 fifth. He turned around and did the same in the sixth.

And regarding that seventh inning, well, the rest is history. The University of Iowa commit recorded 12 strikeouts in the triumph.

"He's a future division one pitcher for a reason," head coach Alex Bohl said. "In those moments you expect them to make the pitches, and he did. In those moments, there's nobody else in the state that I'd rather have on the mound than Doug Taylor, and he proved why again tonight."