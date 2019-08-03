It took a little while for the offense to get going, but the outcome was never really in doubt. At 37-3 going into Saturday’s game, the No. 1 ranked Newman Knights entered the day as heavy favorites to win another title.
They did not disappoint.
Thanks to a well-timed home run from senior Josh Fitzgerald, some stellar pitching from eighth grader Doug Taylor and a game-ending hit by pitch courtesy of senior Merritt McCardle, the Knights can yet again call themselves the best team in Iowa.
With a 11-1 win over Alburnett on Saturday afternoon, the Knights became 1A state champions for the third straight year and eighth time in program history.
The Knights took a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Jacob Schutt led off the inning with a double and scored on an RBI single from Kyle Armour. Jack McGuire also scored in the inning on a sacrifice fly to center field.
In the third inning, Doug Taylor escaped a jam. Taylor walked the leadoff batter and then allowed a single to Alburnett senior Sam Fulk. Kale Rose then hit a single to left field and the Pirates scored their first run of the ballgame. Taylor escaped further damaged by retiring the next three batters in order.
The Knights scored again in the third inning, on another RBI single from Armour. In the fifth inning, senior Josh Fitzgerald hit a long home than nearly cleared the building over the left field wall. The crowd and the dugout let out a raucous yell and Newman had a 5-1 lead.
After scoring four more runs in the fifth inning, the Knights led, 9-1. In the sixth inning, head coach Alex Bohl took Taylor out of the game, who left to a loud standing ovation from the Newman Catholic crowd.
The game ended in the bottom of the sixth inning. After a run scored earlier in the inning, McCardle was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. George Schmit crossed the plate and Newman Catholic became champions yet again.
