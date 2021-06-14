Newman Catholic continues tradition of deep pitching staff

He allowed five hits and paired his six inning outing with five strikeouts. He stranded runners in scoring position in four of the six frames.

Henrich and Taylor are the lone pitchers sitting at 3-0 on the season.

"When you're in those spots, you got to stay tough and get out of it," Henrich said. "You got to stay mentally tough and locate every pitch. We're happy to have the talented pitchers we have. We'll always be there to back them up."

Bohl admitted it was hard to say whether this collection of arms is as talented as the pitchers he's had at his disposal over the last handful of years.

He did feel like this group has the potential to get to where those teams of previous years got to, being crowned state champions.

"Each collection of pitchers is different every single year," Bohl said. "The thing I like about these guys right now is no matter who they're facing, they're going out and competing. We don't have a lot of guys that will blow you away, but we got a lot of guys that throw strikes.

"That's the best part."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

