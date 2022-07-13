Newman Catholic baseball keeping 'one goal in mind' ahead of state tourney

When success has happened at such a high rate for a long period of time, it's easy to take it for granted.

After falling to Northwood-Kensett in last year's postseason and missing the state tournament for the first time in an Iowa high school record 13 years, that success is something that Newman Catholic appreciates even more this time around.

Defeating Bishop Garrigan 2-0 in a Class 1A Substate 2 final on Tuesday in Clarion, the Knights will head down to Carroll next week for quarterfinal game against seventh-seeded Lisbon, and a shot to win their first state title since the 2019 win over Alburnett.

Max Burt, who started as an eighth grader that year, is excited for the opportunity to repeat that outcome in his junior season.

"It's what everyone dreams of," he said. "We have a pretty good tradition of getting there, and I think some people take it for granted."

It's no secret that loss to the Vikings was on everyone's mind throughout the offseason.

First, getting past the substate semifinal helped move on from it. Now, making it back to state has validated all of the work that went in over the past several months.

"We used what happened last year as a big motivator to get through it," Nash Holmgaard said. "It's an amazing feeling."

Head coach Alex Bohl saw that work firsthand. He believes after going through such a long stretch of making the state tournament, there came to be an understanding and expectation that the team would always be there.

After it didn't happen last year, he's proud of the way the group competed in the offseason, battled during the regular season and continued to get better each and every day.

"It was a lesson that, and this is why this is the greatest game on earth, anybody can beat anybody at any given moment," Bohl said.

That idea could be useful for the Knights moving forward, as a 2-0 win that came down to the very end was an important thing for them to go through.

The competition is going to get even tougher. The best of the best will be vying for a title, and getting a grind-it-out game under the belt at this point of the postseason is invaluable.

"We kind of blew our way through the first couple rounds, and I think it's good for us to have a good, close game like this," Doug Taylor said.

After some celebration and time to revel in the accomplishment, the focus will quickly shift to the unfinished business that lies ahead.

Getting the monkey off the back of avoiding any upsets and returning to the tournament they'd been a mainstay in for 13 years was just a piece of the puzzle for the Knights.

Giving a Kobe Bryant-esque "job's not finished" postgame, Taylor said that the team had spent an entire offseason thinking about this moment.

But that doesn't mean Newman Catholic is satisfied with simply being a part of the spectacle in Carroll.

"We all know what the one goal is, and it wasn't this," Taylor, who was also an eighth grader in 2019, said. "Obviously this is part of the plan, but we still have that one goal in mind."

And as far as starting a new streak of state appearances for Newman Catholic baseball?

The other half of the Knights' go-to battery hopes this is just the beginning.

"That would be awesome," Burt said. "Keep it going. I've got a couple more years of it. Get back to doing it the way we do it in getting there."