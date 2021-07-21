Neuberger, De La Cruz, Warnke highlight North Central All-Conference baseball teams

The North Central Conference released its all-conference baseball teams on Saturday. Clear Lake landed two players on the first team, while Hampton-Dumont-CAL had one.

Junior Jett Neuberger was selected as a pitcher and senior Austin Warnke was selected as an outfielder for the Lions. Senior Mario De La Cruz was named to the first team as an infielder for the Bulldogs.

In his breakout season on the mound, Neuberger finished with 99 strikeouts in 49 innings pitched. He also held an ERA of just 2.00 and finished with a 4-2 record in eight total starts. The Lions' ace helped his team earn its first playoff game since 2016 in an 18-1 win over Algona.

Before the season started, head coach AJ Feuerbach pointed to Warnke as one of the statistical leaders that he would count on in 2021. Warnke delivered, finishing with a batting average of .392 and leading the team with 40 hits. He also had 20 RBIs, 10 doubles and a home run in his final season for Clear Lake.

De La Cruz led the Hampton-Dumont-CAL baseball team all season at the plate. His batting average of .367 and 36 hits were tops in the Bulldogs' lineup. He also finished with 26 RBIs and eight doubles. In the field, he finished with a fielding percentage of .884.