Moore smacks two homers, Thomas has "special" experience in game one of 2022 IHSBCA All-Star Series

Game one of the IHSBCA All-Star Series is officially in the books.

Making its return to Roosevelt Field in Mason City after coming to town for the first time in 2016, it was the Large Schools West squad that triumphed over Small Schools West by a score of 8-6.

Building a 3-0 lead in the first two innings, with runs being scored by Johnston's Miles Risley, Lewis Central's JC Dermody and Indianola's Kasey Carter, it was Mason City's Carter Thomas who got the first run on the board in his home ballpark.

In fitting fashion, he beat out an infield single while putting pressure on the second baseman. An errant throw followed, and Risley was able to scamper home.

"It's really special," Thomas, a Wayne State commit, said. "Not a lot of people get to end their high school careers at home... it'll be awesome to walk off the field Sunday afternoon for the last time and be here."

Van Meter's Reese Moore, who is an Iowa baseball commit, obliviated a ball off the bus barn in right field to cut the Large Schools lead to two in the top of the fourth, but a big response followed in the next frame.

With one out, Risley reached base with a single. Then his Johnston teammate Spencer Campidilli was hit-by-pitch, and Thomas loaded the bases with a walk.

Then in his last at-bat of the contest, Fort Dodge's Jace Ulrich had a grand finale with a home run to put the lead up to 7-1.

"It's just an electric place," Ulrich said. "It's a big change of pace, but it's just rising to the occasion and doing the job. It's awesome, though."

The lead was extended even more by an RBI single from Carter before Boone's Evan Behn and Mason City's Cooper Wiemann struck out to end the frame.

Kingsley-Pierson's Damon Schmid and Remsen St. Mary's Carter Schorg each crossed home plate in the top of the sixth to bring Small Schools East back within five, but Des Moines Roosevelt's Jaden Morris stranded two runners to get out of the jam and keep the lead intact.

Striking out 11 over six frames of work while giving up three runs, Morris had multiple pitches working for him from the mound.

"It feels good," Morris said. "Just go out there and pitch. Just have fun, try and get outs. We have a good defense, and that makes it easy on you. You don't have to worry about walking people, just throw strikes and make a play."

Things got a bit interesting in the top of the seventh as Thomas relieved Morris on the mound. Recording two quick strikeouts, a weird hop on a grounder got a runner on before Schorg hit a double to put runners at second and third with Moore at the plate.

He took advantage of the situation, blasting his second homer of the day with a three-run shot that trimmed the deficit to two.

Large Schools West eventually got out of the inning and the game with a win, as Thomas gave up a walk and a single before a pickoff at second ended the contest.

And despite giving up the homer, Thomas experienced something much more meaningful in the 8-6 victory over Small Schools East: he got to form a battery with Wiemann again.

"That meant a lot to me," Thomas said. "It's kind of separate from the regular season and the postseason. It's just something that I'll always remember, that two weeks after the season me and Coop still got to play together."

It's also something that meant a lot to Mason City head coach Troy Rood, who has been playing host all weekend but was able to watch the game from the stands.

"It's special to host it here, but to have two of your own playing is a very special thing," Rood said. "Those two have meant so much to our program. That was really neat as a coach to see those guys pitching and catching there."