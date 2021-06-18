Moore family has an active presence in the Forest City lineup

And even in the leadoff spot, the junior is still getting pitched around. That hasn't mattered as his numbers are still some of the best on the Indians.

"Our intention is to get him on base," Jerome said, "and that puts pressure on a team. No one is going to walk the first batter intentionally. We feel we have a lot of guys who can move him."

Kellen is hitting a team-high .451 through 15 games. It sets up a dangerous game that opponents have to make a decision to either pitch to Reese or pitch to Kellen.

Kellen hasn't missed a beat.

"I know my responsibility when they intentionally walk (Reese) is to get on base," Kellen said. "It is a fun job."

Cole is an eighth grader. In his first year of varsity ball, he has started every game and is hitting .267 with nine RBIs. His walk-to-strikeout ratio is far from crisp, but Kellen was quick to point out that it is typical of eighth graders to identify the right pitch to swing at.

Both Kellen and Brock believe the sky is the limit for Cole.

"People are going to be throwing different pitches at him," Kellen said. "Over time, he'll get used to it. It won't happen as much."