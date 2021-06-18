Moore family has an active presence in the Forest City lineup

Brock Moore knew he would get the chance to play with his three relatives. Still, in his mind, it is crazy to think about.
"We've kind of expected that to happen and wanted it to happen for a long time," he said. "We planned it out."
Of the nine lineup spots on the Forest City card, nearly half of them have the last name Moore. And if the order turns a certain way, three of them bat back-to-back-to-back.
Reese Moore leads off the order, then Kellen Moore follows behind at the No. 2 spot. Cole Moore hits in the No. 4 spot and Brock sits at No. 9.
"I would imagine it doesn't happen very often in any sport," Indians head coach Jeff Jerome said. "Very unique."
Brock is a senior and the older brother to Kellen, a sophomore. Reese, a junior, and Cole as an eighth grader are Brock and Kellen's cousins.
"We're always kind of with each other," Kellen said.
Jerome admitted it is a non-traditional lineup he is running this year. Reese was the victim of being pitched around a lot last year in the middle of the order with the pop in his bat.
In 2020, Reese finished with all eight of Forest City's home runs. He drove in 35 runs, but was walked 27 times since his average was at .585 and a slugging percentage at 1.390.
And even in the leadoff spot, the junior is still getting pitched around. That hasn't mattered as his numbers are still some of the best on the Indians.
"Our intention is to get him on base," Jerome said, "and that puts pressure on a team. No one is going to walk the first batter intentionally. We feel we have a lot of guys who can move him."
Kellen is hitting a team-high .451 through 15 games. It sets up a dangerous game that opponents have to make a decision to either pitch to Reese or pitch to Kellen.
Kellen hasn't missed a beat.
"I know my responsibility when they intentionally walk (Reese) is to get on base," Kellen said. "It is a fun job."
Cole is an eighth grader. In his first year of varsity ball, he has started every game and is hitting .267 with nine RBIs. His walk-to-strikeout ratio is far from crisp, but Kellen was quick to point out that it is typical of eighth graders to identify the right pitch to swing at.
Both Kellen and Brock believe the sky is the limit for Cole.
"People are going to be throwing different pitches at him," Kellen said. "Over time, he'll get used to it. It won't happen as much."
Jerome puts Brock at the bottom of the lineup to set up Reese. The lone senior among the Moores has the second highest on base percentage at .556.
That is something Brock thrives in. He enjoys the chance to set up his cousin and younger brother.
"I've learned to work with that spot pretty well," he said. "I feel like I've been doing that job decently well. Whatever is best for the team and let us be successful."
Sports have been big for all of the Moores that have stepped foot inside Forest City High School. Brock, Kellen and Reese are together during three of the four athletic seasons, playing football and baseball, while also wrestling.
It has been a getaway of sorts for that trifecta.
"We started when we were little, we enjoyed the competition and being competitive," Kellen said.
Jerome appreciates that the group is multi-talented in different sports. What he sees from them and expects out of them doesn't just translate to the baseball diamond.
"They're not me guys," Jerome said. "We really appreciate that mentality. When it comes down to it, to me it doesn't seem odd that they're like that."
The Indians have already eclipsed last season's win total, but past history has shown that they produce winning seasons. Last year was the first team in a decade that finished below .500 that combined with an early exit in the postseason.
There's an urgency to not allow that to happen again.
"It was a rocky road last season," Brock said. "We usually do finish well in the postseason. We do have unfinished business."
