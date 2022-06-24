Mistakes, missed opportunities something to overcome for Charles City

With one-run losses in both games of a doubleheader against Waverly-Shell Rock on Thursday, Charles City was this close to getting its first win over the Go-Hawks in nearly two years.

Now losing nine straight to that particular program, with three of them this year coming by scores of 9-8, 1-0 and 7-6, game one was lost with an inability to score runners on offense and game two was lost by allowing a comeback and making errors in the field.

"They are our rivals," Lincoln Joslin said. "We have the desire to beat them. It's a series that we want to win every year."

There have been other narrow losses this season, as well, and those kinds of mistakes are what's hindering the 8-14 Comets from having a significantly better record.

Defensively, there have been lapses. Offensively, cold bats at the worst times have left plenty of runners on base.

Overall, though, an error in game one helped the Go-Hawks score their only run and an error in game two helped them score the winning run in the top of the seventh.

"Errors killed us every game," Kayden Blunt said.

The Comets know what needs to be done better on the field. After the game, there was plenty of talk about what can be done better in the approach at the plate and the execution from the defense, but putting those things into practice has been the difficult part.

Head coach Tyler Downing doesn't believe that it's just the physical part of the game that needs to be better. It's also the mental part.

Baseball is a very mental game. Chess pieces on the board shift around based on who's at the plate. Batters sit on pitches in hopes of connecting against a difficult pitcher. Inside of that chess match, there has to be a belief that what you're hoping to accomplish will manifest.

"It's a mentality," Downing said. "If you believe it, it'll happen. Honestly, we don't know how good we can be. Obviously it's frustrating, but we've made progress and we're right there to capitalize."

Charles City appeared to learn that lesson between game one and game two. Getting out to a 6-2 lead after failing to score in the opener, there was an emphasis placed on getting out to a hot start and jumping on pitches earlier in the count.

But eventually, errors were made. The bats went cold. Waverly-Shell Rock stormed back and went on to win the contest and sweep the overall season series.

Another game had slipped through the fingers. How to stop letting that happen is the issue that the Comets must continue to plug away at.

"That's the million dollar question," Downing said with a chuckle. "I think it's just the focus. There's just kind of a snowball of things. It's baseball, right? You're gonna make mistakes. Somebody's just gotta say: 'It's done. I'm gonna make this play.'"

