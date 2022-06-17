Mental toughness a "trademark" for River Hawks program

Kellar Malek could have let his error at first base on the very first batter of the game affect him. Ethen Roberts may have let a four-run second inning sit in the back of his mind. Carter Thomas easily could've slammed his bat in frustration after an 0-for-3 start at the plate.

That's not what Mason City's baseball team is about.

It refuses to sulk when an inning or a play goes awry. It focuses on the next pitch, the next play and the next inning.

"We have resilient guys," Thomas said. "They're not phased by anything. We have a lot of mentally tough guys that keep chipping away."

The mental toughness of the River Hawks screamed loud on Thursday night as those three players started rough, didn't let those miscues get in the way of the rest of the night, and turned in important games.

Malek had three hits in the opener of a CIML-Iowa sweep against rival Fort Dodge at Roosevelt Field. Roberts settled in and didn't allow a hit over his final two innings of work. Thomas belted a grand slam in Game 1 and recorded two hits in Game 2.

"We just pick each other up," Malek said. "We like to joke around with each other."

It was a routine groundout that on the throw, Malek just dropped out of his glove. Yet his stoic attitude couldn't give it away he started the twinbill off with an E-3.

He reached base four times in the first game and scored three times.

"It happens, it is not ideal," Malek said. "We still have a game to win."

"He could hit a walk-off home run or groundout to lose a game and you wouldn't know the difference," Thomas added.

Roberts wiggled out of trouble in the top of the first to strand a pair of runners. Then after giving up the four-spot, he loaded the bases and the Dodgers proceeded to score two runs on a wild pitch and RBI single.

The junior right-hander struck out Rylan Kingery for the first out, picked off Ethan Baade at third base and got Carson Peterson out on strikes to end the threat.

Roberts allowed just one baserunner over the fourth and fifth innings combined.

"We just brushed it off our shoulders," Roberts said. "We've had our ups and downs, but I feel we keep pushing."

Thomas got under two fly outs and struck out through the first three innings. He got a fastball at the numbers and launched it over the right field fence for a grand slam, his second of the season, to get out of a in-game slump.

He enjoyed the trek around the bases.

"Right when it hit my bat, I was like 'Oh, finally,'" the Wayne State recruit said. "Mental toughness is something I struggle in, believe it or not, it is hard to stick with it. I'm getting better at it, this season especially.

"I'm going to be aggressive and it worked out well."

River Hawks head coach Troy Rood called the mental toughness a "trademark" of the program and it is something he continually preaches at practice and games.

"That's one of the strengths of this team," he said. "How you get that is how you train. You don't do it during the summer, you build it by how you handle yourself year-round. They want it badly."

And don't think for a second his players don't see that aspect of baseball shine through more times than just on Thursday.

"We always say next play in our heads," junior infielder Kaden Tyler said. "Be tough, be the dog and that really comes out. That really helped us."

Mason City broke out of its offensive slumber with 28 total runs against Fort Dodge. It marked the second time this season it scored double digit runs in both victories of a CIML-Iowa doubleheader.

Thomas called this a breaking point in the season. It faces Algona on Friday before ramping back up into conference play. The River Hawks are hopeful this can springboard them to get a favorable draw for the postseason.

"This is a shift in momentum," Thomas said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

