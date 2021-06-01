McDonough throws complete game shutout, Central Springs earns first win over Lake Mills

Central Springs junior Bryce McDonough didn't necessarily do anything overly spectacular on Tuesday night against Lake Mills.

The lefty pitcher only struck out three batters in seven innings of a complete game on the mound.

But to head coach Lee Gealow, doing the basics well and playing within yourself is the beauty of the game of baseball. And that's exactly what McDonough and the rest of Gealow's boys did in a 2-0 shutout win against the Bulldogs.

"It doesn't take an over-exertion of energy, and it's taken some time for us to adapt to that," Gealow said. "We don't have to go for broke every play. We need to stay the course to the plan. They did that in spades tonight on offense and defense."

After three losses against quality opponents to start the season, the Panthers earned their first win of the year over last season's Top of Iowa West conference champion Lake Mills.

The Panthers scored one run in the third inning when junior Chase Berding drove in a run on a fielder's choice. Then, Central Springs earned its second run in the fifth inning when junior Jayce Prymer drove Berding in off a single to right field.