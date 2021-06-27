Maznio scores game-winning run to lift Knights over Mohawks in extras

"You could kind of feel the momentum shift a little bit," Taylor said. "It felt like, we knew we had them if we had enough innings, enough time."

That was far from the last chance Mason City had at the go-ahead run. It stranded runners in scoring position in the seventh, eighth and ninth. The former and the latter frames had runners on second and third.

Two of three frames ended in strikeouts.

"There's so many thing you can look back on," Thomas said. "Of course getting a guy on third with no outs, you have to score on that."

The Mohawks got on the board first as Gold crossed home on an E5 in the first only for the Knights (24-1) to answer with an RBI single from Holmgaard that plated Maznio, who reached on an E6.

Castle drove in one run on a single in the second to give Newman Catholic a 2-1 lead. In the third, Mason City tied it back up with an RBI single off Wiemann's bat.

Roberts finished with three hits for the Mohawks while No. 8 hitter Cole Nelson, also the winning pitcher, had two hits for the Knights.

Both sides have a couple of weeks left in the regular season before the postseason starts. For Newman Catholic, Bohl wants to see it being more aggressive on the base paths.