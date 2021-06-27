Maznio scores game-winning run to lift Knights over Mohawks in extras

Bennett Suntken had struck out four times. He was far from a threat for Newman Catholic in the batting order on Sunday.
So Alex Bohl relayed the bunt sign on a 2-1 count.
"I got confidence in Bennett to get the bunt down, he's been able to do that all year for us," the Knights head coach said. "I trust him with the bat."
What followed was a game-winning run scored in wild fashion to cap off a thriller at Newman Catholic High School.
Jack Maznio dove for home after being caught in a rundown between third base and home and scored the run that ignited a celebration as Class 1A No. 1 Newman Catholic triumphed over Mason City 3-2 in nine innings.
"Get to either bag, try to make something happen," Maznio said. "I thought on that throw back, I had a better advantage because he wasn't that close to the plate. Just kind of went for it and it ended up working out."
The junior started the ninth with a leadoff single past the diving glove of Mohawks third baseman Ethen Roberts. He moved to second on a SAC bunt from Tim Castle.
Max Burt was intentionally walked for the second time then after a wild pitch moved the two on base into scoring position, Mason City head coach Troy Rood intentionally put Nash Holmgaard on base with the count at 3-1.
Which brought Suntken to the plate.
The Mohawks had southpaw Carter Thomas throw an outside pitch earlier in the at-bat against the Knights No. 5 hitter. That got Bohl's brain churning.
"I had a feeling, 2-1 (count), they weren't going to try to pitch out," he said. "Great opportunity to do that with Jack, got great speed. Just felt comfortable."
Rood knew something was going to happen.
"Our two lefties were dicing up the bottom of the order with a lot of strikeouts," Mason City's head coach said. "We knew they were going to take a shot."
Cooper Wiemann caught the attempted bunt and Maznio was already breaking for the plate. Wiemann tossed it to one of his infielders and Maznio went for home.
"I stayed light on my feet," Maznio said.
The throw back to the Mohawks catcher was dropped and dust flew upwards after Maznio crossed home. Euphoria ensued and for the third time in the last four meetings, Newman Catholic was victorious.
"It is a good win," Bohl said.
Wiemann was in a squat after Mason City broke the team huddle in the quick aftermath of a heartbreaking loss.
"It's really an emotional game," Thomas said. "Cooper does so much for us you can't show in numbers. He takes that to heart on a play he misses."
Until that point, it was a deadlock 2-2 ballgame highlighted by a pitching dual between a pair of aces.
Alex Gold, a senior for the Mohawks, went 6 1/3 innings and registered 13 strikeouts while also notching two hits in four plate appearances. The southpaw allowed six hits and only one runner to reach scoring position from the third inning on.
He blew hitters away with an overpowering fastball and kept them humble with his off-speed stuff.
Newman Catholic's Doug Taylor, in his second start since returning from an oblique injury, was just as dominant. He recorded 12 strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings and at one point, the Iowa commit set down 12 of 13 batters.
A sophomore right-hander, Taylor commanded the strike zone with breaking pitches that he and Bohl felt was the best it had been all season long.
"I worked on a couple things, mechanics wise, I felt better than I have all year," Taylor said. "Worked super hard on all my breaking pitches and today, I felt like I had all of them. That was really good to see and really good to feel."
Mason City (16-10) looked to breakthrough in the fifth after Thomas was on third base with no outs after roping a double and moved 90 feet away from home on a passed ball.
Taylor proceeded to strikeout Gold, Wiemann and Kellar Malek in order.
"You could kind of feel the momentum shift a little bit," Taylor said. "It felt like, we knew we had them if we had enough innings, enough time."
That was far from the last chance Mason City had at the go-ahead run. It stranded runners in scoring position in the seventh, eighth and ninth. The former and the latter frames had runners on second and third.
Two of three frames ended in strikeouts.
"There's so many thing you can look back on," Thomas said. "Of course getting a guy on third with no outs, you have to score on that."
The Mohawks got on the board first as Gold crossed home on an E5 in the first only for the Knights (24-1) to answer with an RBI single from Holmgaard that plated Maznio, who reached on an E6.
Castle drove in one run on a single in the second to give Newman Catholic a 2-1 lead. In the third, Mason City tied it back up with an RBI single off Wiemann's bat.
Roberts finished with three hits for the Mohawks while No. 8 hitter Cole Nelson, also the winning pitcher, had two hits for the Knights.
Both sides have a couple of weeks left in the regular season before the postseason starts. For Newman Catholic, Bohl wants to see it being more aggressive on the base paths.
He was visibly frustrated when his runners didn't take that extra base on a miscue.
"It's little things that we do all year that for some reason we don't do it today," he said. "In a game where they're very few scoring chances, you have to take advantage of every base you can get. We didn't hustle and it changes the whole complexity of the game."
Rood believes this will only help Mason City for its Class 4A substate. Thomas agreed.
"Even though we lost, we played a really good game," Thomas said. "They're really similar to a Fort Dodge or an Ames."
