Mayer, Sparrow lead Saints past Vikings in unexpected thriller

St. Ansgar's baseball team kept its season alive after winning 2-0 against Northwood-Kensett in the opening round of the Class 1A District 5 tournament at home.

The top-seeded Saints advanced to district semifinals on the left arm of Tate Mayer and the right arm of Carsen Sparrow, who combined to pitch for five perfect innings.

“Tate and Carsen, they were lights-out tonight. It was a pitcher’s plate, which means we’re getting outside corner tonight, and they were doing a great job of painting that and taking advantage of it,” St. Ansgar coach Devin Schwiesow said after. “This time of year, you’ve got to pound the zone and we did a great job of that tonight and eliminated free passes.”

It was a scoreless game on both ends until the third inning, when the Saints laid down a series of bunts to load the bases. The tactic paid off with two RBIs on bunting. They were the only runs scored the entire game, but they were enough to eventually win.

“We knew coming in we were going to have to bunt,” Schwiesow said. “That’s kind of our game plan moving forward is to make sure we get runs and get on top early.”

Surrendering only one hit in the first inning and one walk in the second, Mayer was relieved in the fifth inning. He recorded 10 strikeouts for the Saints.

“We just want to locate pitches, sit black at all times, even when we’re down in counts, make them swing at every ball and if we strike them out, we strike them out; if they put it play, they put it in play — defense plays behind,” Mayer said. “And tonight, we played behind on defense. We had zero errors, which is good.”

Sparrow tossed the final two-plus innings against the Vikings to complete the shutout. Despite the outcome, however, Northwood-Kensett coach Brian Fausnaugh expressed pride in his team and how they played, especially on defense.

“It’s tough be be disappointed with that. I mean, we couldn’t have asked for anything more out of Jace (Gentz) our starter – he did everything he could’ve done that you could’ve asked of him against a lineup like that – a team like that,” Fausnaugh said. “I’m not disappointed at all. I’m proud of everybody’s effort. We looked really athletic on a lot of plays tonight and that’s what we want.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0