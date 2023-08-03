Max Burt and Doug Taylor are now five-time All-State honorees.

The Newman Catholic duo were each named to the IHSBCA’s All-State Super Team on Thursday after finishing up their careers as Knights.

They were two of seven athletes in the area to be named to an All-State team.

Burt was one of the best hitters in Iowa this year with 11 home runs, second-best in the state. He was also top-five in runs scored (64), RBIs (48), on-base percentage (.680) and total bases (96). Burt was also the Class 1A captain.

Taylor finishes as a four-time All-State selection after shining on the mound in 2023. The right-hander had a 9-1 record and 118 strikeouts in 55⅓ innings — the wins and strikeouts the fourth-highest marks in the state. He had an 0.63 ERA and 0.45 WHIP.

Newman Catholic teammate and outfielder Gage Peterson was the other Knight to make an All-State team — a 1A first-teamer — after hitting .410 this season. His 46 RBIs were third-best for Newman and he hit 15 doubles.

The accolades keep rolling in for the Saint Ansgar duo of Tate Mayer and Jaycee Schwiesow after leading the Saints to the state tournament.

Mayer was a first-team selection in 1A after wrapping up his senior season with a 0.86 ERA in 12 starts on the mound. He struck out which was the fourth-most in 1A.

A sophomore, Schwiesow was a second-teamer in one of three utility spots.

He struck out 79 batters with a 0.99 ERA this season in 49⅓ innings.

At the plate, Schwiesow led the Saints with a .457 average and drove in 32 runs.

Mason City’s Kaden Tyler was the lone 4A selection, making an appearance on the third team as an infielder. He crushed seven homers and 17 doubles this season with a .381 batting average for the Riverhawks.

Kellen Moore of Forest City made an appearance on the 2A All-State team for a second-straight season, making the second team as the catcher after leading the Indians to a substate final. Moore led the with a .435 average with 15 extra-base hits and 38 stolen bases.