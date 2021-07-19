Massive sixth inning propels Mason City baseball to comeback win over Southeast Polk

Troy Rood has been coaching baseball at Mason City for two decades.

He calls Monday night's come-from-behind road win over Southeast Polk (SEP) in the Class 4A, Substate 2 second round one of the best he's ever been a part of.

Why?

Down 5-0 heading into the top of the sixth inning, the Mohawks rallied and scored seven straight runs to take the lead and ultimately earn a 7-5 win over the Rams.

"I've done this for a long time. With a pressure type win, that was as gutsy of a performance as I've seen," Rood said. "Your backs against the wall, the season's about to be over. For our seniors, their careers are about to be over. For them to respond the way they did is as good as I've seen in that situation."

But the energy wasn't always there in the early part of the game for the Mohawks. SEP senior Dawson Naeve hit an RBI single off Mohawk starting pitcher junior Carter Thomas, and then scored off a passed ball to make the score 2-0 after two innings.