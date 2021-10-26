Mason City's Carter Thomas commits to D-II Wayne State baseball

One of Mason City's most dynamic athletes has made up his mind.

Senior three-sport athlete Carter Thomas announced over the weekend on Twitter that he has committed to Wayne State University to play baseball.

The standout center-fielder and pitcher chose playing baseball for the Wildcats over Upper Iowa, Augustana and Bismarck State.

"It was a really great feeling," Thomas said. "Saturday was possibly one of the best days of my life. I was so glad to get it over with and finally know where I was going to go. I was really happy with my decision."

A first-team all-state outfielder, Thomas batted .412 and finished with an on base percentage of .530 in his junior campaign. He had the most hits on the team and finished with 32 RBIs.

On the mound, he was the team's No. 2 pitcher and closer. The lefty finished with 61 strikeouts in 43.1 innings and held opponents to a batting average of .158.

But maybe what stood out most to college programs is his speed. He recorded 27 stolen bases, which was the second-most in the CIML-Iowa.

"I think he's got a special skill-set. He's such a dynamic player," Mason City head baseball coach Troy Rood said. "There's not many kids that can impact the game in the multitude of ways like he does. Whether it's speed on the bases, defensively or barrel-to-ball skills, he's just so dynamic."

The Wildcats play in the Division II Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The baseball team finished 12-22 in 2021.

Part of the reason Thomas chose Wayne State was because of former Fort Dodge player-turned-coach Tyler Vaughn. An assistant coach for the Wildcats, it's safe to say Vaughn didn't want to see Thomas don any colors in college other than the black and yellow.

Thomas took a visit to Wayne State and felt like he was at home instantly. To him, playing in a program that was the right fit was more important than anything.

"I really like the atmosphere and everything they've got going there," Thomas said. "The football team, and the volleyball team is phenomenal, and I liked campus. The coaches were awesome, and I like the players already."

Thomas is hoping to see varsity playing time within the first couple years of his time at Wayne State.

It wouldn't shock Rood to see that happen.

"His numbers speak for themselves," Rood said. "He did this against the CIML, which is the highest level of Iowa high school baseball. Going against D-I and draft-able pitchers, to put up the numbers he has put up. To me, it's absolutely phenomenal."

"That transfers to the next level," Rood continued. "I expect success from him."

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

