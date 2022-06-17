Mason City's bats wake up, sweep Dodgers in CIML-Iowa twinbill

At 9 a.m. on Thursday morning, Carter Thomas finished his workout and sent a text to the rest of Mason City's baseball team.

"I told them we need a sweep tonight, we can't have anything less than that," Thomas said.

The senior outfielder proved to be correct.

Ignited by an offense that erupted for 28 runs, the River Hawks posted double digit runs in both contests to sweep their CIML-Iowa rival Fort Dodge 16-6 in six innings and 12-8 at Roosevelt Field.

"We seemed way more determined tonight than we had at any point so far this season," Thomas said. "I feel like this is a shift in momentum. This was huge. I saw a change tonight."

After Mason City (11-12, 6-8) was shutout in three of its last four games, it had a more aggressive approach at the plate and went after first pitches several times.

Yet it also mixed in patience as the Dodgers arms were struggling with command and had 14 combined wild pitches and passed balls. They balked three times in the opener.

"They've been swing happy," River Hawks head coach Troy Rood said. "We've changed our approach with two strikes. As far as finding gaps, that's just baseball. The game comes around and things work out."

Kaden Tyler delivered the pop in Mason City's lineup.

He belted a two-run home run in the fifth inning in Game 1 then hit a towering three-run bomb in Game 2 to increase its lead to 8-4 in the second frame.

That was the first time to Tyler's recollection he's homered twice in the same night.

"I didn't know it was a home run at first," Tyler said.

He admitted he doesn't have the greatest read off the bat if a ball has the shot of going out of the park. Yet as he watched it fly in the sky, he knew both were gone.

They were in the same part of the park, over the 350-foot field sign at left-center.

"When I looked at it in the air, I was like 'Oh yeah, that's gone,'" Tyler said.

The River Hawks batted around their lineup in the first inning and plated five runs. After Fort Dodge answered with four in the second, they responded with three in the bottom half.

Then in the fourth, Thomas unleashed a grand slam on the first pitch he saw from Dodgers freshman Jase Nekvinda to put Mason City up 13-6. It ended the game in the sixth on an RBI single from Jake Gold.

"Right when it hit my bat, I was like 'Oh, finally,'" Thomas said. "That was the one I've been waiting for all day."

Kaller Malek, Tyler and Cooper Wiemann each had three hits with Tyler and Wiemann combining for five RBIs. Six of the nine hitters in the River Hawks lineup notched at least a hit.

"These two wins were big for us tonight," Rood said.

Fort Dodge (10-13, 5-9) scored the first two runs of the nightcap then Mason City responded with four in the bottom half of the first. The Dodgers scored two runs each in the first two innings each and the River Hawks plated four runs apiece in the first two innings.

Mason City grabbed the 5-4 lead on a sacrifice fly from Thomas and didn't trail the remainder of the contest.

"During batting practice, we worked on curveballs for our first two takes," Tyler said. "We had more confidence today, playing at home honestly. We had a lot of energy today."

Still, Fort Dodge didn't go away quietly.

It scored a run in the fifth and then three runs on two River Hawks errors in the sixth to trim its deficit to 10-8.

"We would have two good (innings) then we'd falter and lose our focus for a short time," Dodgers head coach Blake Utley said.

Mason City added two insurance runs in the bottom half of the sixth and Breyden Baker shut the door down on a rally to earn the win on the mound in Game 2. Ethen Roberts locked down the win in Game 1.

Tyler drove in three more runs in the nightcap and Jake Gold had two RBIs with two hits. Thomas also had two hits.

"We saw the last 10 days we're like man, we're trending, we see better at-bats," Rood said. "We're getting better and better."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

