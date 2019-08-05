Junior Avery Mellman was instrumental in Mason City's bid for a state tournament appearance that fell just one game short.
The starting shortstop was named to the CIML All-Conference first team after finishing the year with a .310 batting average and a .437 on-base average. He also finished with five home runs and 21 stolen bases for the 25-15 Mohawks.
Four other Mohawks were named second team all-conference, while five others were honorable mention.
The following are the CIML All-Conference baseball team selections. Area players are in bold.
Iowa Conference
First Team
• Wade Canaway, Senior, Marshalltown
• Jackson Wentworth, Sophomore, Waukee
• Shane Halligan, Junior, Fort Dodge
• Drake Miller, Junior, Fort Dodge
• Adam Schneider, Senior, SEP
• Joseph Harris, Junior, Marshalltown
• Carson Schau, Senior, Waukee
• Ben DeTaeye, Senior, Valley
• Evan Martin, Junior, SEP
• Carter Olesen, Junior, SEP
Drew Callon, Senior, Fort Dodge
• Avery Mellman, Junior, Mason City
• Cole Kaufman, Senior, Waukee
Second Team
• Tate Kuehner, Senior, Marshalltown
• Jackson Payne, Junior, Waukee
• Gabriel Miller, Senior, Valley
• Kyle Westhoff, Senior, Valley
• Mason Bockoven, Junior, Fort Dodge
• Dylan Miller, Senior, Mason City
• Jack Allison, Junior, SEP
• Dawson Wedeking, Senior, Mason City
• Carter Thomas, Freshman, Mason City
• Jalen Martinez, Junior, Waukee
• Mitch Randall, Junior, Waukee
• Ben Pederson, Sophomore, Mason City
• Kaleb Krier, Junior, SEP
Honorable Mention
• Mason City: Alex Gold, Derek Dalen, Connor Dalen, Brian VandenBerg, Harrison Nagel
Central Conference
First Team
• Jacob Tobey, Senior, Johnston
• Ty Lanberberg Jr., Junior, Urbandale
• Cade Moss, Senior, Johnston
• Peyton Williams, Senior, Johnston
• Adam Brauch, Junior, Dowling Catholic
• Keaton Gray, Junior, Ankeny Centennial
• Ben Wilmes, Sophomore, Johnston
• Brook Heinen, Senior, Urbandale
• Andrew Nord, Senior, Johnston
• Brody Brecht, Sophomore, Ankeny
• Ryan Vermeer, Junior, Ankeny Centennial
• Gehrig Christensen, Sophomore, Urbandale
• Nathan Steenblock, Senior, Dowling Catholic
Second Team
• Tyler Heinzerling, Senior, Ankeny Centennial
• Jackson Vines, Senior, Johnston
• Hunter Simpson, Dowling Catholic
• Kip Cullinan, Senior, Dowling Catholic
• Josh Meador, Senior, Urbandale
• Nathan Griffin, Senior, Ames
• Colin Cook, Senior, Dowling Catholic
• Cael Boyd, Sophomore, Ankeny
• Parker Shupe, Junior, Johnston
• Ty Cowley, Senior, Urbandale
• Trey Morris, Senior, Centennial
• Gabe Swansen, Sophomore, Johnston
• Joshua Neyens, Senior, Urbandale
Metro Conference
First Team
• Beck Anshutz, Senior, DM Roosevelt
• James Jefferson, Sophomore, DM East
• Mason Kochel, Senior, DM Roosevelt
• Trae Swartz, Sophomore, Ottumwa
• Jesus Jaime, Sophomore, Ottumwa
• Alex Pentergast, Junior, DM Roosevelt
• Bryce Crabb, Senior, DM East
• Jayden Singleton, Junior, DM Roosevelt
• Desean Giboo, Senior, DM East
• Jasper Wilson, Senior, DM Lincoln
• Mitch Wood, Sophomore, Ottumwa
• Joe Ramsey, Senior, DM East
• Alec Nigut, Junior, DM Roosevelt
Second Team
• Jackson Grooms, Junior, Ottumwa
• Anthony Barboza, Freshman, DM East
• Adam Denniston, Sophomore, Ottumwa
• Cooper King, Junior, DM Lincoln
• Dominick Delehoy, Junior, Ottumwa
• Gabe Followell, Senior, DM Roosevelt
• Reece Martin, Junior, DM Lincoln
• Zach Bennett, Senior, Ottumwa
• Sam Kennedy, Senior, DM Roosevelt
• Tony DeAngelo, Senior, DM Lincoln
• Will Armstrong, Junior, DM Roosevelt
• D'Ontraez Robinson, Sophomore, DM Hoover
• Jevon Rivera, Junior, DM Lincoln
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.