{{featured_button_text}}

Junior Avery Mellman was instrumental in Mason City's bid for a state tournament appearance that fell just one game short.

The starting shortstop was named to the CIML All-Conference first team after finishing the year with a .310 batting average and a .437 on-base average. He also finished with five home runs and 21 stolen bases for the 25-15 Mohawks.

Four other Mohawks were named second team all-conference, while five others were honorable mention.

The following are the CIML All-Conference baseball team selections. Area players are in bold.

Iowa Conference 

First Team

• Wade Canaway, Senior, Marshalltown

• Jackson Wentworth, Sophomore, Waukee

• Shane Halligan, Junior, Fort Dodge

• Drake Miller, Junior, Fort Dodge

• Adam Schneider, Senior, SEP

• Joseph Harris, Junior, Marshalltown

• Carson Schau, Senior, Waukee

• Ben DeTaeye, Senior, Valley

• Evan Martin, Junior, SEP

• Carter Olesen, Junior, SEP

Drew Callon, Senior, Fort Dodge

• Avery Mellman, Junior, Mason City

• Cole Kaufman, Senior, Waukee

Second Team

• Tate Kuehner, Senior, Marshalltown

• Jackson Payne, Junior, Waukee

• Gabriel Miller, Senior, Valley

• Kyle Westhoff, Senior, Valley

• Mason Bockoven, Junior, Fort Dodge

• Dylan Miller, Senior, Mason City

• Jack Allison, Junior, SEP

• Dawson Wedeking, Senior, Mason City

 Carter Thomas, Freshman, Mason City

• Jalen Martinez, Junior, Waukee

• Mitch Randall, Junior, Waukee

 Ben Pederson, Sophomore, Mason City

• Kaleb Krier, Junior, SEP

Honorable Mention

 Mason City: Alex Gold, Derek Dalen, Connor Dalen, Brian VandenBerg, Harrison Nagel

Central Conference

First Team

• Jacob Tobey, Senior, Johnston

• Ty Lanberberg Jr., Junior, Urbandale

• Cade Moss, Senior, Johnston

• Peyton Williams, Senior, Johnston

• Adam Brauch, Junior, Dowling Catholic

• Keaton Gray, Junior, Ankeny Centennial

• Ben Wilmes, Sophomore, Johnston

• Brook Heinen, Senior, Urbandale

• Andrew Nord, Senior, Johnston

• Brody Brecht, Sophomore, Ankeny

• Ryan Vermeer, Junior, Ankeny Centennial

• Gehrig Christensen, Sophomore, Urbandale

• Nathan Steenblock, Senior, Dowling Catholic

Second Team

• Tyler Heinzerling, Senior, Ankeny Centennial

• Jackson Vines, Senior, Johnston

• Hunter Simpson, Dowling Catholic

• Kip Cullinan, Senior, Dowling Catholic

• Josh Meador, Senior, Urbandale

• Nathan Griffin, Senior, Ames

• Colin Cook, Senior, Dowling Catholic

• Cael Boyd, Sophomore, Ankeny

• Parker Shupe, Junior, Johnston

• Ty Cowley, Senior, Urbandale

• Trey Morris, Senior, Centennial

• Gabe Swansen, Sophomore, Johnston

• Joshua Neyens, Senior, Urbandale

Metro Conference

First Team

• Beck Anshutz, Senior, DM Roosevelt

• James Jefferson, Sophomore, DM East

• Mason Kochel, Senior, DM Roosevelt

• Trae Swartz, Sophomore, Ottumwa

• Jesus Jaime, Sophomore, Ottumwa

• Alex Pentergast, Junior, DM Roosevelt

• Bryce Crabb, Senior, DM East

• Jayden Singleton, Junior, DM Roosevelt

• Desean Giboo, Senior, DM East

• Jasper Wilson, Senior, DM Lincoln

• Mitch Wood, Sophomore, Ottumwa

• Joe Ramsey, Senior, DM East

• Alec Nigut, Junior, DM Roosevelt

Second Team

• Jackson Grooms, Junior, Ottumwa

• Anthony Barboza, Freshman, DM East

• Adam Denniston, Sophomore, Ottumwa

• Cooper King, Junior, DM Lincoln

• Dominick Delehoy, Junior, Ottumwa

• Gabe Followell, Senior, DM Roosevelt

• Reece Martin, Junior, DM Lincoln

• Zach Bennett, Senior, Ottumwa

• Sam Kennedy, Senior, DM Roosevelt

• Tony DeAngelo, Senior, DM Lincoln

• Will Armstrong, Junior, DM Roosevelt

• D'Ontraez Robinson, Sophomore, DM Hoover

• Jevon Rivera, Junior, DM Lincoln

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments