Mason City baseball picked up two more wins on Thursday at Roosevelt Field with a pair of run-rule victories over Marshalltown.

Kade Hobart paced the Riverhawks in the first game, a 15-0 shutout, by going 3-for-3 with two doubles and a triple. He drove in two runs.

Kaden Tyler hit a home run in a 2-for-3 and two RBI game. Alex Deets, James Fingalsen, Nolan Stiles, Lincoln Berding and Jake Gold all had a pair of knocks.

Berding pitched three scoreless innings.

Mason City won game two 10-0 with Ethen Roberts going five shutout frames on the mound with three strikeouts. He allowed just one hit.

Stiles and Deets both had a pair of hits and a RBI to lead the offense. Gabe Ries and Roberts also belted doubles.

The Riverhawks move to 18-6 on the year and won eight of their last nine games.

Clairon-Goldfield-Dows 18, Lake Mills 14: The Cowboys' offense created havoc on the base paths, drawing 14 walks and stealing 13 bases in the win.

Nevan Foss and Carson Nesheim each tallied three hits for C-G-D and Caden Hawkings reached base five times.

Stephen Brandenburg, Kane Koch and Eli Menke led Lake Mills with two hits. Koch also drove in five RBIs. Chase Gaetzke also walked four times.

Don Bosco 21, Riceville 1: Four different Dons had at least three RBIs, led by Mack Ortner who went 3-for-5 in the win.

Kaiden Knaack hit a three-run homer and Ty Purdy and Dawson Youngblut also drove in three. Youngblut also swiped three bases.