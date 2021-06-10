Mason City edges Decorah with speed

There's a philosophy for the Mason City baseball team when it comes to being on the base paths.

"Every single opportunity you get, you get 90 more feet," leadoff hitter and centerfielder Carter Thomas said. "As the 90 feet add up, that adds up to runs, that adds up to wins. We spend 15 minutes on baserunning everyday before practice. It is a mentality."

That mentality worked in bunches on Thursday night.

The Mohawks swiped 10 bases and scored four of their eight runs on either passed balls or wild pitches to defeat Decorah 8-6 on a humid evening at Roosevelt Field.

It's the sixth straight win for Mason City and seventh in its last eight games. It has plated at least eight runs in five of the six consecutive triumphs.

"Our team is power and speed," Mohawks head coach Troy Rood said. "We won that game on the bases, being able to take advantage. We take a lot of pride in that and you have to trust kids.

"We have a lot of green light guys."

Mason City (9-5) used the long game to erase a 5-1 deficit when Connor Dalen uncorked a hanging breaking ball over the left-center fence for a three-run bomb to bring it within one.