Mason City picked up a pair of wins over Des Moines Hoover on Wednesday night, one of them including a combined no-hitter.

Jace Berding and Brayden Miller's spectacular no-hit performance came in the second game, one the Riverhawks took 14-2.

Leadoff hitter Kaden Tyler belted three extra-base hits — two doubles and a triple — in the win with three RBIs. Nolan Stiles also knocked in three runs.

The two totaled 12 strikeouts in the game, with Berding tallying nine of those in five shutout innings.

Mason City won the first game 7-3 behind Breyden Baker on the mound. He struck out five in a quality start.

Jake Gold had a three-hit game to lead the Riverhawk offense. He also drove in two. Ethen Roberts had three RBIs too.

Alex Deets stood out for Mason City too between the two games, had four hits including a double and triple.

Forest City 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: Kellen Moore's two hits, one a triple, and RBI led the Indians to a win.

The senior catcher also stole four bases for Forest City and scored two of the teams' runs.

Jack Thompson struck out 10 in a complete game shutout, allowing just four hits. He also had two hits at the plate and knocked in a run.

Lake Mills 12, Belmond-Klemme 2: The Bulldogs won their fourth game in the last five after a seven-run third inning blew the game open.

Freshmen Knute Rogne, Stephen Brandenburg and Nash Delger all reached base three times in the game.

Rogne went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs and Brandenburg also had three hits. Delger walked three times and swiped six bases.

Brady Hanson also piled up three RBIs on a pair of base knocks.

Nausha-Plainfield 12, Northwood-Kensett 1: A seven-run first inning was all the Huskies needed for a big win.

Bo Harrington went 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Eli Kalainoff also drove in three runs on a pair of hits. Tucker Franzen struck out seven in five innings.

Carson Choder drove in the Knights' lone run and Evan Lorenzen also had a hit.

Just five of Nausha-Plainfield's 12 runs were earned.

Other scores from North Iowa: Charles City 17-8, Oelwein 11-9; Newman Catholic 16, North Butler 0.