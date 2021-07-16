Mason City defends Roosevelt Field, beats rival Fort Dodge in postseason opener

The Mohawks responded in the bottom of the first with two runs of their own. Thomas and Gold each singled to open up the inning. Then, Cooper Wiemann batted in a runner on an error to third and Kellar Malek was hit by a pitch when the bases were loaded.

The Mohawks held on to a 2-1 lead for the next three innings of play, despite the Dodgers putting a runner on base in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings.

"Us limiting them on bases was a lot of our pitchers and our catcher," Rood said. "But also, we talked about the importance of playing a clean baseball game. I think no errors was the big thing. They had base runners, so we had to make plays."

Ben Pederson stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning with two outs and delivered a massive home run over the left field fence to extend the Mohawks' lead, 3-1, after five innings.

"When he left it right there," Pederson said. "I mean, I've hit so many balls on this field. You kind of just know when you've got a good one. That one felt good and I just timed it up perfect."

The Dodgers finally put some pressure on the Mohawks in the top of the sixth inning. Zimmerman managed to get on base with two outs, and Sawyer Springer batted him in on an RBI single to left field.