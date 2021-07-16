Mason City defends Roosevelt Field, beats rival Fort Dodge in postseason opener

There's no love lost between the Mason City and Fort Dodge baseball teams.
Between the trash-talking and competitive stare-downs during the Class 4A, Substate 2 first round game at Roosevelt Field on Friday night, it got to a point where the base umpire had to issue a warning to both teams and its players in the seventh inning.
Just another chapter in the CIML-Iowa conference rivalry.
"Every day is a new battle and that's why the Fort Dodge-Mason City rivalry is so special," Mason City head coach Troy Rood said. "Then you put a tournament game on top of it, it just adds to it."
When the dust settled and the last strike was thrown by Mason City's Carter Thomas in the top of the seventh inning, the Mohawks came away with a hard-fought 3-2 win over the Dodgers to advance to the next round.
"That's the best thing about rivalry games and tournament games," Mohawk starting pitcher Alex Gold said. "Everyone is fired up and everyone's at the top level of their games on both sides of the field."
The fourth win for Mason City in the five contests between the two teams this season didn't come easy.
The Mohawks (23-16) fell behind, 1-0, after the top of the first inning when Dylan Zimmerman batted in a runner on a single with one out. However, Mason City was able to throw out two runners in a bases-loaded situation to get out of the jam.
The Mohawks responded in the bottom of the first with two runs of their own. Thomas and Gold each singled to open up the inning. Then, Cooper Wiemann batted in a runner on an error to third and Kellar Malek was hit by a pitch when the bases were loaded.
The Mohawks held on to a 2-1 lead for the next three innings of play, despite the Dodgers putting a runner on base in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings.
"Us limiting them on bases was a lot of our pitchers and our catcher," Rood said. "But also, we talked about the importance of playing a clean baseball game. I think no errors was the big thing. They had base runners, so we had to make plays."
Ben Pederson stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning with two outs and delivered a massive home run over the left field fence to extend the Mohawks' lead, 3-1, after five innings.
"When he left it right there," Pederson said. "I mean, I've hit so many balls on this field. You kind of just know when you've got a good one. That one felt good and I just timed it up perfect."
The Dodgers finally put some pressure on the Mohawks in the top of the sixth inning. Zimmerman managed to get on base with two outs, and Sawyer Springer batted him in on an RBI single to left field.
With two runners on, Gold recorded the last out of the inning on his 10th, and final, strikeout of the night. The Mohawks held a 3-2 lead after six innings.
Thomas strutted out to the mound to give relief to Gold in the seventh frame. After walking a batter with one out, he managed to strike out the next two batters to earn the save and give Mason City the win.
To win a postseason game at home is always a good thing, but to do it against a conference rival is even better, according to Rood and his players.
"They have tough kids," Rood said. "I think that's why Fort Dodge and Mason City have such a great rivalry, because we're very similar. We have tough kids, their coaching staff does a great job and that makes it all the sweeter. I tip my cap to them, but our kids made great plays when they had to."
Mason City will travel to take on Southeast Polk in the Class 4A second round at 7 p.m. on Monday.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.